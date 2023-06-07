Peggy King retired on May 31, after 13 years of serving the Buena Vista area under Cottonwood Veterinary Services.
Working as a vet for a total of 28 years, King finds herself both excited and scared for retirement, but ready for it nonetheless.
“I just can’t do this type of work anymore,” she says. “This is very demanding. I think it’s just time.”
Born in Newfoundland, King had wanted to be a vet ever since she was little.
“I pursued other things at that time because I didn’t think I was smart enough,” she says. “I had a mentor that really encouraged me, so I went back to veterinary school and became a vet.”
King moved to Buena Vista in March 2010 and immediately started working at Cottonwood Vet. Before that, she had done emergency work with some relief work on the side.
“I loved it up here,” she says. “I love my clients. I love my furry friends. Being able to help the community, provide high-quality veterinary care here, that’s what I always wanted to do.”
New owner Jack Pierce officially began work at the clinic, now changed to Collegiate Peaks Veterinary Clinic, on June 1. Pierce moved to Buena Vista with his wife and son a month and a half ago “looking for a mountain town with a (vet) practice we could acquire,” he says. As people who enjoy the outdoors, Buena Vista was pretty high on their list.
Pierce has worked as a vet for about a dozen years. After graduating from veterinary school at Colorado State University, he mainly practiced on the Front Range.
Pierce is excited to be working in his new office in Buena Vista.
“It seems to have some great clientele,” he says. “I couldn’t be happier with the equipment and the facilities. I think it’ll be a nice practice for me to build into what I want. It’s already such a strong foundation. Some of the practices I’ve looked at purchasing came with more facelift needed and more change in operations needed, more staffing struggles. We have a great staff here.”
For the next couple of months, he plans to keep things the same, getting more acquainted with the staff while they get acquainted with him and getting more acquainted with the normal protocols. In time, he hopes to grow the business into a multi-doctor practice and take more appointments.
“I’m all gas, no brakes,” he says. “I’m one of those kinds of people. If it’s my way, it’ll be within a year or two. It’ll be a multi-doctor practice, and it will expand to more than two exam rooms. If it takes a couple or a few years, that’s okay too. I’m comfortable in my knowledge and skills enough to be a solo practitioner. I have plenty of mentors and friends that I can phone when I need to with any questions or thoughts or strange cases. I’m confident in that.
“I think the community could do with a nice multi-doctor practice,” Pierce adds. “They could take a higher patient load. It seems a lot of people have called and said they’ve called everyone and haven’t been able to get in. That’s a problem in this area in Colorado and I’d really like to be a part of the solution.”
King feels confident that Pierce is a good choice to take over the clinic. “He’s going to be good for this clinic and with the community,” she says. “He’s young, he’s high energy, he’s got that gumption.”
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to raise a family in this town,” Pierce says. “This community has seemed awesome since day one. When we moved in, neighbors were nothing but friendly, they helped us with everything we needed. We’re renting from the owner of Brown Dog Coffee, Jen. She’s fantastic. We really feel like we’ve landed in a place we can raise a family and be a true staple in the community.”
