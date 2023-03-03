In an effort started in late October 2022, the third- and fourth-grade students, led by teachers Gina and Terry Bartlow, of Darren Patterson Christian Academy have completed their children’s book “Some Kids We Know,” a valuable tool to help law enforcement officers communicate with traumatized children and put them at ease.
Bartlows’ students gave a presentation on their book during DPCA’s Celebration of Learning on Feb. 23 with Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan and a few officers present.
The students gave a summary of trauma’s effects on the brain and on a person’s behavior, as well as the contents of the book and how this would help traumatized children in the presence of law enforcement looking to help.
Morgan and his accompanying officers were given their own copies of the book during the presentation.
“This is a great program,” Morgan said at the presentation. “Thank you so much for these books. Everyone’s done a great job so far. We really appreciate it.
“This book is a great tool, and for all of us in the police department who were able to help with this, we had a lot of fun with you guys,” he said.
In addition to spending some time with the DPCA students, having fun and taking pictures for the book, the Buena Vista Police Department, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol coordinated with a class from Avery-Parsons Elementary School and learned how to communicate with kids with special needs.
After spending time with the officers, the kids voted on the top 10 photos to include in the book, and the top three humorous questions they all came up with to include with each picture.
“BVPD had a spiral bound picture book created by Mrs. Keafley and Ms. Mair at Avery-Parsons for children with communication limitations,” Gina says. “They asked if this tool could be included in the book to consolidate the two. We included these pictures in the back of the book.”
Even in a friendly setting, working with the officers was a little intimidating.
“It was kind of scary and kind of fun at the same time,” says fourth grader Jason LaRue.
Third grader Liam Puckett said he enjoyed getting the pictures taken for the book, especially the picture of the state patrol officer singing into an ice cream cone.
Puckett says he is very proud of the work they all did in putting the book together.
“This could go worldwide,” he says. “It’s going to make a very great tool for the police.”
“It could make lives better,” LaRue adds.
So far, the BVPD has been fully stocked with 13 books. The class is now raising money to get books for the Colorado State Patrol and CCSO, the latter utilizing about 24 cars, Terry says.
He adds that the students have been on radio and visited with the Optimist Club, as well as Natalie Lewis, owner of Mail Boxes Parcel & Copy Center, who worked out a price with them to keep paperback copies in her store. Terry explains that the kids will also be working on brochures to distribute at City Market and other locations in town.
The students also spent a couple of days with Melissa Litwiller, a licensed professional counselor. While Litwiller mostly works with adults now, she had worked with children in the past. She taught the class about using practical skills to manage anxiety.
“We did things like ‘Big Bubbles, No Troubles’ and learned things like how to control our breathing, and we learned how to envision a calm plane to calm our fears,” she says. “We talked about the different parts of the brain involved in our anxiety, like the amygdala versus the prefrontal cortex.”
Litwilller noticed how involved the kids were in the anxiety exercises and thought they were learning to manage their own anxieties while helping others learn to deal with their own.
She’s also very excited about the book and is impressed with the resources for kids in the back.
“I’m so glad we’re partnering with local law enforcement and the kids are learning to see them as safe people that they want to help and that help them,” she says.
Gina also has a background in working as an adolescent mental health counselor in a behavioral health hospital and as a de-escalation trainer for 13 years. “With the combined experience, we all added our area of expertise to support this book,” she says.
