A Christian school in Buena Vista is suing state education officials in federal court, alleging religious discrimination.
"This civil-rights action seeks to prevent the government from forcing a Christian preschool to surrender its religious character, beliefs, and exercise to participate in Colorado’s universal preschool program just like everyone else," the lawsuit states.
The 29-page lawsuit was filed at 4:57 p.m., Tuesday in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado by Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
The school's website says it is the only Christian school in Chaffee County.
Colorado's universal preschool program (UPK) guarantees every 4-year-old in the state at least 15 hours per week of state-funded preschool services for the upcoming school year.
Darren Patterson Christian Academy operates a state-licensed, Christian preschool called Busy Bees "and was excited for the opportunity to serve more preschool children," according to the lawsuit.
The academy states in the lawsuit its "model is evangelistic, meaning it will enroll any child that meets its enrollment criteria regardless of that child’s or child’s family’s religious beliefs or background. And the school does in fact have students and families that do not share the school’s religious beliefs, though those families understand and appreciate the Christian education the school provides."
The lawsuit alleges the Colorado Department of Early Childhood "is requiring religious preschools like Darren Patterson Christian Academy to forgo their religious character, beliefs, and exercise to participate" in the UPK program.
The lawsuit goes on to state the department has two provisions that prohibit discrimination against any person based on religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
"So even though the school welcomes all families and children, these provisions would force it to hire employees who do not share its faith and to alter internal rules and policies that are based on the school’s religious beliefs about sexuality and gender, including those that relate to restroom usage, pronouns, dress codes, and student housing during school expeditions and field trips," DPCA asserts.
After applying and being approved for the state's preschool program, the school says it "raised the issue with the department—as did other faith-based groups—and requested a religious exemption that would allow it to participate without surrendering its religious beliefs and exercise."
DPCA asserts in the lawsuit the department denied the exemption and said all religious schools must comply.
The school contends it "is now left with the choice of either (a) adhering to its religious beliefs and exercise and forfeiting participation in an otherwise generally available public program, or (b) giving up its beliefs and exercise to participate equally with other preschools in the state. Putting the school to that choice is unconstitutional."
The lawsuit seeks a judgment declaring that enforcement of the state prohibitions on religious, sexual orientation, and gender identity discrimination against the academy and other similarly situated religious preschools as a condition to participating in UPK violates the Constitution's Free Exercise, Establishment, Free Speech, and Equal Protection Clauses, as well as their constitutional rights to expressive association and religious autonomy.
The lawsuit also seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction: (1) enjoining the department from requiring the school and similarly situated religious preschools to abide by the provisions in order to participate in UPK to the extent that those provisions would prohibit them from requiring employees to share and live out their faith and from aligning their internal policies with their religious beliefs about sexuality and gender; (2) enjoining the department from prohibiting the academy and similarly situated religious preschools from participating in UPK because of their religious status, character, beliefs, or exercise; and (3) enjoining the department from withholding or denying the academy and similarly situated religious preschools tuition reimbursement payments under UPK due to their religious status, character, beliefs, or exercise.
The defendants are the executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood; and the director of Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program.
Under court rules, the defendants are required to file their answer after the lawsuit is served on them.
The school is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a law group based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“The Constitution is clear: The government may not deny participation in a public program simply due to a school’s internal religious exercise,” said ADF senior counsel Jeremiah Galus. “The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed this principle in 2017, 2020 and 2022."
The law group said Darren Patterson Christian Academy has been serving families for more than 40 years and has about 140 students, including preschool.
"Unless the school capitulates and agrees to violate its religious beliefs and exercise, it will lose valuable tuition reimbursement from the state and potentially students and families," ADF stated in a press release.
