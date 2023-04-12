As summer grows ever closer, Buena Vista’s annual Gold Rush Days continue to come together. But with a stubborness usually reserved for the animals involved, the independently run burro race has become a contentious issue for applicants, town staff and racers alike.
Brad Wann, the owner of the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race, has been involved in burro racing and the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation since 2008, later taking over the BV race from Clarke Poos in 2015. He’s served as a race director, permit applicant and a board member with the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation.
John Paul LaCroix, owner of the Human Potential Running Series, directed the World Championship Burro Race held in and owned by the town of Fairplay in 2021 and 2022. He later resigned as race director, he said, to focus on his business.
ACT 1, SCENE I
Just ye olde-time jumping a claim
On March 28 during the BV Trustees meeting, the Recreation Department’s Special Events report stated that “the annual burro race is proving to be a difficult situation this year” as they had two applications for the same date and route.
“It seems to be a situation where there is a ‘hostile takeover’ from one event organizer to another. We have a lot of negative history with the original organizer and have spent a lot of time digging into our Municipal Code to try and figure out what our course of action should be here,” the report stated.
“According to code, we have decided to move forward with the first application we received, but we also have to offer the second applicant an alternate date. We plan to notify the organizers, and we are expecting negative responses.”
Wann spoke out during public comment regarding the town’s rejection of his permit application for the upcoming Gold Rush Days event.
He asked the board to consider a favorable result in his upcoming appeal process, which was originally scheduled for the April 11 meeting but was pushed back due to trustees scheduling issues.
“It has been an honor to be a part of the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race and Curtis Imrie Day,” Wann said. “The town of Buena Vista has meant so much to our pack burro race community that year after year, teams from all over the U.S. show up and compete. We are here to keep history alive.”
Wann’s comments were echoed by Lindsey Lighthizer of the BV Pack Burro Race committee and Rebecca Hinds of Chaffee County Search & Rescue-North. CCSAR-N provides medical and volunteer support during the race and receives donations from the organization in return.
“It has been a traditional request of the town to have all your surrounding permits in before filling out the town’s permit,” Wann said. “The Buena Vista Pack Burro Race is the only race standing with surrounding permits. No other race has even filled out a permit (application) with the BLM or Chaffee County.
“As you can see before you on Oct. 6, 2022, 8 weeks after our race, the process began for us. By Jan. 31, 2023, the county permit was completed and turned in. That same day, the permit was turned into the town, as well.”
ACT 1, SCENE II
Donkey deceptacons
Wann and his wife, Amber, received an email from LaCroix stating “they had won,” and that he had resigned from his position as the Fairplay race director and would be leaving the WPBA.
“Now, I don’t know if John (LaCroix) has officially quit, but I do know that Leslie (Quilico), the town event coordinator, is shopping for a race director,” Wann said. “Why would a town employee be looking for a race director when you have another one in the hopper?”
While LaCroix sent the email, whether it was true is another matter.
“They engaged in a total character assassination against me, demanding that the town of Fairplay remove me as the race director of that event because they don’t like the rules that we implemented in Fairplay,” LaCroix said. “So when I resigned, I emailed Amber and said, ‘You guys win. I resigned in Fairplay, I’m going to rescind my permit application in Buena Vista and remove myself from the WPBA.’ Now, just because I wrote that to Amber doesn’t mean that it actually happened.”
LaCroix is still a WPBA member, and he did not remove his permit application with Buena Vista. The new race director will be Caitlin Jones, a former Triple Crown winner.
“I just told them that I did,” he said. “And whether it’s true or not is really none of their business.”
ACT 1, SCENE III
‘Devil’s in the details’
The 2022 Buena Vista Pack Burro Race was run on Sunday, Aug. 14. LaCroix’s application for the 2023 race hit the town’s email inbox the same day.
The town website states: “In order to obtain your Special Event Permit, we ask that all applications be turned in no later than 30 days prior to the event so all parties can make reasonable arrangements that the event might need.”
The town’s municipal code states: “Applications shall be submitted not less than thirty (30) days nor more than twelve (12) months before an event.”
It also states that the town administrator shall approve applications and issue event permits unless it is determined that “another event permit has already been issued, or an application has been received prior in time, to hold another event on the same date and time, or so close in time and place as to cause undue traffic congestion, or as to burden the town’s ability to meet the needs of police, fire or other emergency services to the remainder of the town.
When the grounds for denial of an application can be corrected by altering the date, time, duration, route or location of the event, the town administrator “shall, instead of denying the application, conditionally approve the application upon the applicant’s acceptance of appropriate corrective conditions or by making other reasonable modifications to the event.”
Town records show that LaCroix’s application was received via email on Aug. 14, 2022. Additionally, Mallory Brooks’ application for the chamber’s Gold Rush Days was received via online submission on Feb. 23, 2023. Wann submitted his application by Jan. 31, 2023.
“We provided a couple of alternative dates to the individual that came back to us with the second received application, just as the code requires,” said town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe. “That individual did not give us an idea of which of those dates would work and instead, has appealed the decision.”
One reason for waiting to submit his application, Wann says, was previous advice to wait until all other needed permits were obtained. Two weeks after his race, he began extending his existing 5-year permit with the BLM. He later submitted his application to the county and the town of Buena Vista.
“I’ve been told for the last 8 years of managing this sport and this race in this town, ‘Don’t turn your permit in until you have everything else in,’” he said. “It doesn’t say it in the permit application, but that’s what I’ve been told.”
Wann says that in 2022, BVPBR committee member and race director Lindsey Lighthizer had been told not to turn in her application until 30 days before the event.
“I can’t even fundraise,” he said of the short timeline. “So of course we open registration and function as if we’re getting it. If we don’t turn the paperwork in, we’re not guaranteed the race, but he (former special events coordinator Ben Eichel) won’t accept it.”
Lighthizer, he said, turned in the application slightly late as she was “slammed with bike season.” She is the co-owner of Black Burro Bikes, located in South Main. She also says she was told by the former special events coordinator to wait to submit her application until all other permits were finalized, as he had other permits to review.
“Then they blame us for rushing,” Wann said. “I’m never gonna rush. Everyone will tell you I’m the first one to fill it out. I want it done early so that when we have our downtime, we’re working on the plan and we’re working on the safety and we’re working on the communications. So we got our permit about 3 days before the race. That’s not good. How do you ensure the safety of all when you can’t even get a permit in a timely manner?”
Parnell-Rowe said she and BV Rec supervisor Shane Basford have discussed this case and affirmed they consistently ask for applications as early as possible.
“They are always asking for the applicants to submit applications as quickly as they can,” she said. “I wasn’t on staff when the first application came in, so I don’t know who would have communicated that, but that’s not their standard procedure. I don’t know that that’s a true statement.”
Parnell-Rowe was brought on as town administrator in the fall of 2022.
“The criteria that we’re supposed to weigh in on a permit is spelled out very clearly in the code, and that’s what we use,” she said. “I do believe that there might be a couple of town-sponsored events where we would weigh in those extenuating circumstances. But as far as historical events where an outside entity comes to us and asks to use a public space, I don’t think we have a list of those or are giving priority or anything of that nature at this time.”
ACT 1, SCENE IV
Precedent setting as a code of conduct?
Wann is concerned that this year’s burro race permit situation may set a precedent that long-standing events can be uprooted when another application comes in first.
“This particular poorly-written code puts every event, every one you can think of that fills it out, (at risk) if you do not get your permit in the day of your race,” he said. “That means you’re no longer focused on safety. You’re focused in on someone coming in and sabotaging your history.”
“I think it’s an absurd situation that a longtime, repeat permit holder be kicked to the curb. And when I say permit holder, I mean the whole committee. It’s a whole committee of us who work on this race,” said Lighthizer, partner of the late burro racing icon Curtis Imrie. “I really think that the BV permit holder should be given some deference in this case, and in any case, because this does open the door. … It turns out John Paul (LaCroix) filed his permit the day we were holding the race last year, so if I want to go do that for any number of events in town, is that okay? Is the town also gonna give me also permit?”
Lighthizer is frustrated that nobody reached out to her to see how she might feel about the decision.
“Nobody reached out to see how I might feel about it, given my connection with Curtis and my connection with the race,” she said. “I understand that that’s not part of the Municipal Code, reaching out to me, but as a member of the community, I think that would have been nice.”
She also has tried to limit her involvement, she said. Seeing LaCroix’s application is what drew her into the fray this year.
“I’m not into the donkey drama and I don’t want to be part of something divisive, but I also would rather Curtis’ race and Curtis’ name be associated with someone I know and a person who appreciates who he was as a person and his generosity of spirit,” she said.
Concerns about the event’s history and future are shared. LaCroix says he wants to save the BV race for the historical significance it carries in the town and the WPBA.
“I think the town of Buena Vista deserves to have a peaceful, professionally run event without drama. We can do that, and that’s my goal.”
One of the major motivators, LaCroix said, was that a number of concerns had been brought up about Wann and Richard Emond, the assistant race director.
“As far back as 2021, numerous members of the WPBA board had requested if I had any interest in helping BV direct their race because many individuals involved with the town,” he said, “including permitting personnel, and the Chamber of Commerce no longer had any interest in working with Mr. Wann or permitting him due to his erratic and bullying behavior.”
LaCroix alleges that a conflict around the race finish last year resulted in a verbal and nearly physical altercation between Wann and others.
WPBA president Knight says spectators reported Wann “ultimately had to be blocked by two other members from aggressively approaching the racer” in question.
“With that being said, our mission statement is to have a fun and successful and safe place for everyone to be and that is not our definition of safe,” she said.
“It became evident that somebody was going to need to direct the race … or there’s a very real possibility that there would no longer be a race in Buena Vista,” LaCroix asserts. “With the BV burro race being a part of the Triple Crown as long as there’s been a Triple Crown of burro racing, my goal was to step in and try to save the race so that BV can still have a historically significant race associated with the Triple Crown.”
LaCroix says that owning his BV permit grants him a bit more room to run his event and to be better protected through his LLC.
“My goal is to provide a safe space for people to come out and be able to participate in this unique sport without fear of being verbally or physically assaulted by the race director,” he said. “Owning the permit in BV gives me a lot more to work with. That allows me to put on this event without them being how they are.”
Wann denied the incident last year, saying there was confusion and conflict surrounding the finish of last year’s BV race, but maintains he was never physical and never swore at anyone.
Lisa Sandoval, WPBA board member and wife of Triple Crown winner Marvin Sandoval, said her husband was involved in the conflict. Multiple people present, including Wann and Sandoval, said the conflict went on for around 2 hours before it was resolved. Wann, she alleges, lunged at Marvin and had to be held back by two others.
“(Wann) said, ‘There you have it, folks. They are ****ing trying to get me,’” she alleges.
“There were some heated exchanges in between racers, but not between me and racers. There was comments made by Marvin Sandoval, where he said I was just gonna take my cut of the prize money because it was my donkey that came in second. And I looked at Marvin and I told him that was uncalled for. But that’s it. I never stepped towards him, I never did anything. It was all, it was all a setup,” Wann said. “Meanwhile, during that whole conversation, John Paul was dropping his application for my race.”
LaCroix has also been the subject of allegations. In 2019, a group of ultrarunners filed a petition to remove him as a race director. Allegations included bullying, harassment and sexist behavior.
“No evidence has ever been provided to support those claims. I, as a business, have handled the petition and the allegations appropriately and we move forward positively,” he said. “We have an incredibly vibrant community at HPRS that includes a near 50% participation by women. I’ve got an advisory board with me and present on it. I have a I have a focus group occurring right now of 20 individuals, half of which are female, as well.”
The BV Pack Burro Race committee, which includes Wann and Lighthizer along with others, has appealed the town’s decision on their permit application. The appeal, originally scheduled for April 11, will be held on April 25.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Not all sources reached out to by The Times were available this week for comment.
Next week ACT 2
Donkey drama has a long history.
Which race is the Triple Crown race?
BV decision looms.
Reading these lies makes me so sad and frustrated.
I was there last year and I can't recall any violent behavior in Brad Wann, so I have no idea what others saw or think she saw.
It sounds to me like LaCroix gave up the Fairplay race because he couldn't handle not getting things his way and having to realize that his way is wrong and destructive. I have been there and some of his comments have been hurtful to any donkey owner. If you host a pack burro race you need to respect the community, participants and the animals, which he doesn't seem to do. He doesn't even own a burro, doesn't race them, doesn't know about them, and certainly doesn't respect them.
We drive every year from California with our burros to the pack burro races, we have been several times at the BV event Brad has hosted and it was a delight. He has his act together. There is no reason to want him out of the event unless it is a personal problem with certain people. We can't like everyone or be liked by everyone but we need to live with it.
Lying and destroying others is a different league. LaCroix's behavior proves that his intentions are not to "save" anything, even less the BV event. He admits to other lies and cannot be trusted. His clear intentions are to split and poison the community and cut Wann out of the event. Why? I have no idea and it is irrelevant.
FACTS:
Wann has the required BLM and County permits for the correct dates to host the event on the majority of the course.
LaCroix, IF he does things in the right order can only host an event on that date IN the town limits (YAY, so exciting to run around BV with a donkey) but can't host his event during the festivities on public lands because he is late. Government agencies have consistent rules you need to follow in order to get your permits. It is too late for that, unless he wants to host his event in 6 months (if he applies tomorrow).
Bottom line:
You host LaCroix' race inside BV's city limits, on the streets and/or Brad Wann's on the original, beautiful trails that runners love.
It depends on BV's interests.
I honestly can't understand the anger against Brad. Wann have done nothing but support and promote the sport in a positive and successful way.
We, and dozens of others, would have never been part of this if it wasn't for them. And just like so many in the community, we keep coming every year and stay for three weeks in CO for this. Wann have drawn all kinds of visitors from all over the country and overseas to the sport. They are passionate and kind ambassadors of the sport.
