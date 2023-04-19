As drama around donkeys continues to fulfill the definition of “an exciting, emotional, or unexpected series of events or set of circumstances,” additional interviews were conducted, emails received and comments posted online.
ACT 2, SCENE I
Allegations abound
Allegations have been leveled against both race owners, Brad Wann and John Paul LaCroix, as well as their interactions with the town and other members of the burro racing community.
One of the main allegations made against the Wanns has been “erratic and bullying behavior.”
An alleged incident at the 2022 BV burro race stemmed from runners claiming the second-place runner, Travis Macy, had gone against the rules by using a plastic bag to urge his donkey forward.
Lisa Sandoval, the wife of past triple crown winner Marvin, alleged that Brad Wann “apparently lunged at him” after Marvin made a comment regarding Wann’s 50/50 cut of the winnings, saying he “had to be held back.”
Wann owned the burro Macy used. Bob Sweeney and Brian Rawlings both maintain that that isn’t how it happened.
“As soon as Marvin made his comments about keeping the prize money … Brad said, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ He disqualified Travis immediately and there was no swearing,” Rawlings said. “Nobody was there trying to hold Brad back because Brad was gonna physically harm anybody.”
“I walked up to Marvin and told him it was out of line,” Sweeney said. “I was the one that went up to Marvin, not Brad. … As best I can tell, most of the people that have said it happened weren’t there. John Paul wasn’t there. Alexis wasn’t there. As far as I know, Lisa walked off so she wasn’t there.”
“I’ve never, I’ve never heard Brad ever say a profane word in the 6 and a half years I’ve known him,” said Dave Edwards, who has been burro racing since 2017.
Wann said the reason the post-race complications lasted so long was that the story changed multiple times, starting with a plastic bag and growing to claim Macy cut a corner. He did disqualify Macy and said he later was unable to prove Macy had cheated.
Wann also maintains that the 2021 WPBA election excluded more than 50% of the voters, saying he has proof that the election was unfair.
“We have 225 members and only 105 voted,” he said. “They didn’t even email members that they were going to have an election. We have proof they compiled family membership two votes against one.”
He said he didn’t push the issue to preserve the mental health of one of the WPBA board members.
“I was wronged in 2021 by the WPBA,” he said. “So I’ve held back really because of one person, because (they’re) at the crux of it. Why would I pile on someone who’s already doing poorly?”
Wann had been on the board for 7 years. During the 2021 election, he was beaten by Eric Lynn for the presidency by around 10 votes. Lynn, former WPBA president, alleges that Wann immediately started claiming that Lynn “stole” the election and had cheated.
“I don’t care enough about being president that I would cheat to be the president of the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation,” he said. “After I got reelected, we worked hard to change the bylaws. We put in a conflict of interest agreement between the board members and our bylaws.”
Lindsey Lighthizer, burro racer and partner to the late Curtis Imrie, said she was one of the members that didn’t get to vote in previous scenarios.
“They acknowledged, ‘Oh yeah, there were a handful of you who didn’t get to vote, no big deal,’” she said. “Well is it a big deal? Because I don’t know how many people it was. I know I didn’t get to vote, and I paid my dues. So the people who are in charge right now are aware of that.”
Sandoval, secretary for the WPBA, said she worked to verify the election’s result. She and WPBA treasurer Ellen Ritt looked through the election materials and verified the vote as fair and accurate.
Ritt and Chris Malherbe, WPBA vice president, also wrote a letter to the town in response to a letter “sent from the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation to Ms. Quilico on April 4, 2023. A vote was taken and three WPBA board members, president Knight, secretary Sandoval and media relations Pedretti voted to send the letter as written.”
Ritt and Malherbe dissented in sending the letter and in their missive to the town government said they “recommended not getting involved in the town’s decision about this race and voted against sending any sort of statement about the matter.”
Dave TenEyck, former Leadville Boom Days committee member and president and former Leadville burro race director, said he’s been a target of “Brad Wann’s malicious behavior for about 8 years.”
“He would come and tell us how to run a race, tell us how to change the rules, tell us how to do things,” he said. “He accuses John (LaCroix) of making up stories about other towns not wanting (Brad) involved. He said Leadville had discussed that and we had. I was president at the time. We discussed it a lot. So he accuses him of lying, but Brad’s the one who’s lying about that.”
TenEyck also alleged that Brad Wann attempted to get CDOT to change the permit for the Leadville race, saying they “got into a heated argument, and (he) eventually got him to admit he had lied to the race director and that he had indeed called CDOT and attempted to change (their) permit.”
“I’m so very sick and tired of the bullying of these people,” said John Paul LaCroix. “They are just a group of folks that have a really misguided army that subscribes to anything that they peddle in the world. It’s one of those sheeple situations where I fully believe the Wanns are wolves in sheep’s clothing, and there’s a group of people who thinks that they’re 100% right and can do no wrong, regardless of whatever behavior they exhibit.”
“I’m not mad at John Paul. I feel that John’s trying to do what people are asking him to do, and I think he’s running his world off of bad information,” Wann said. “I don’t think John Paul is a bad person. We don’t know John Paul. I’ve spoken to him twice. … We’ve never had a negative correspondence. I’ve never spoken a word to him online. So I don’t know where he gets that I’m being a bully.”
ACT 2, SCENE II
Claim-jumping, giving it back, then keeping it
As previously reported, LaCroix, who filed to host this year’s race on the day of last year’s race, had allegedly told the Wanns he had withdrawn his permit application. While he didn’t deny saying it, whether or not it was true “is really none of their business,” he said.
In a Feb. 7 email, LaCroix sent an email to Buena Vista special events coordinator Leslie Quilico stating he was “formally withdrawing (his) permit application for this proposed event.” His email went on to provide background on the BV burro race’s history. Quilico responded, inviting LaCroix to call.
“She informed me that she had a meeting with the town administrator scheduled to discuss all of the ins and outs associated with Mr. Wann’s burro race,” LaCroix said.
In his conversation with Quilico, LaCroix said, she suggested he wait to formally withdraw until the town reached a decision regarding the permits. His permit was approved in late March.
“My whole reason for wanting to withdraw is I’m totally completely out of energy and fighting with these a*******,” LaCroix said. “I’m so incredibly exhausted by these individuals and their constant personal character attacks at every turn for the last two and a half years of my life. That’s why I wanted to just be done with it. But then, you hear that it might not be something that I have to fight for. That phone call was centered around just hanging on to see what happens. So that’s what I decided to do.”
It has also been alleged that, in 2022, LaCroix made a comment at the Fairplay burro race about “sending injured donkeys to the glue factory.”
LaCroix did not deny he made a “tongue-in-cheek” comment regarding injured burros in an overheard private conversation with two friends.
“The question was, ‘What happens if a burro gets injured and breaks its leg on Mosquito Pass,’” he said. “The other individual answered, ‘You shoot it.’ The next question was, ‘And then what?’ And I said, ‘You make glue.’ Just a completely not serious, tongue-in-cheek joke. I obviously do not believe that that’s what happens. … I actually wrote a plan that discussed what happens if a burro becomes injured or needs to be retrieved from the course, and I explained that to those volunteers. And yes, there was a tongue-in-cheek joke that was uttered that was overheard, and, I can agree, probably in poor taste given the venue we were in and what we were doing. I honestly meant nothing by it more than just a joke.”
Rawlings, who was present for the comment, said he had a conversation with LaCroix following the comment and provided The Times with a recording of the subsequent conversation.
“I explained to him that these are people’s beloved animals,” Rawlings told The Times. “You can’t just say things like that in this community because that’s gonna get a really bad reaction from people.”
A petition released in 2019, currently titled “Stop from Harassing & Bullying,” made a number of allegations against LaCroix, including “harassment and bullying.”
It received 550 signatures.
“No evidence has ever been provided to support those claims,” he said. “I, as a business, have handled the petition and the allegations appropriately, and we moved forward positively. We have an incredibly vibrant community at HPRS that includes 50% participation by women without incident. I’ve got an advisory board with women present on it, and I have a focus group occurring right now of 20 individuals, half of which are female, as well.”
LaCroix’s assistant race director for the Gold Rush Days Burro Race, Caitlin Jones, became tangentially familiar with LaCroix during her time in the running world. When she heard he might want help with the BV burro race, she decided to reach out.
“My interest was toward making Buena Vista a better race and bringing it back to its roots. That’s where it was the first time I raced it,” she said. Jones is a previous triple crown winner. “He was nothing but professional and polite. I was just very impressed with him as a human, and his ideas are great.”
Jones said she had heard some of the allegations against LaCroix and that they would occasionally pop up. However, she had never personally experienced the behavior and had heard about it second-hand.
“I really thought hard, thought back about some of these conversations I’d had or tidbits of information that had come up,” she said. “What I came to the conclusion of that is that I never experienced any negative things with John, personally. … I’ve been working really hard on forming my own opinions about people and recognizing that people make mistakes, and sometimes people don’t treat each other well.”
She also said she has been impressed with LaCroix’s efforts toward inclusivity at his races, including providing hygiene products, aid stations and pregnancy deferrals for runners.
“I did the best I could to really look into these things that came up on that petition so that I could feel good about the person I was working with and supporting,” she said. “After the conversations I’ve had with John and conversations I’ve had with other people, as well, who have experienced John as a human in the running world, I feel good about my decision to support him. I really like the direction that he’s going with being inclusive.
“I think he’s a person who is continually working to better himself and listen to people and receive feedback and make changes in the behavior,” she said.
She has spoken to at least one person who feels strongly about LaCroix, deciding to “boycott him as race director,” but said she feels their experience is valid.
“I don’t feel any resentment or anger towards people who decide they don’t want to support John,” she said. “Same with people who want to support Brad. That’s also fine. There are potentially going to be two races, and both races are going to be very different.
“I’m looking at this as the race that I believe is the most appropriate race to be the third leg of the Triple Crown,” she continued. “I’m hoping that, moving forward, this race will benefit the town and be brought back into Buena Vista Gold Rush Days. … People should be able to choose which race they want to do.”
When race day comes, Jones will be the one holding the megaphone. LaCroix, she said, has managed the permitting and logistics.
“What we discussed is that for the best interest of the race, it’s good to have someone rather neutral there, focusing just on the race and not on politics or things that have happened in the past,” she said. “Between making it enjoyable for participants, hopefully bringing back some participants that have left the sport in the last few years and making it a safe place for the pros as well, those are really my big goals in helping with this race.”
ACT 2, SCENE III
In the end, it’s still a burro race. Or two this year?
“Part of the issue here is that the Wanns and I, we’re not going to sit down and hash it out,” LaCroix told The Times on April 7. “I wouldn’t say that I’m totally emotionally invested in this race at this point because I don’t even know if it’s happening.”
The Wanns’ appeal for their permit application is set for Tuesday, April 25, at the BV Board of Trustees meeting.
Wann said he hopes that, when the dust settles, things begin to return to normal in the burro world.
“In the end, we’re going to find common ground with these people. In the end, we will not have scorched earth,” Wann said.
“At one point, I was friends with everyone. At one point these people were all my family. And when this is over, I hope to give them a hug,” he said. “I hope that at the end, this is exactly where we are going to be at – we become friends again or we at least become acquaintances where we can say niceties and hellos. And we stop all this rock throwing and we get back to the business of promoting the sport because they’re about to tear a hole and it’s so large that it’s going to be unrepairable.”
“On my end, I’m just waiting to see how the appeal process plays out at this point,” LaCroix said on Tuesday, April 18. “I’m going to have no further comment based on all the facts and questions that we’ve discussed on this call.”
As of April 7, WPBA board president Alexis Knight said, regardless of the outcome of the appeal, the WPBA would recognize LaCroix’s race as the last leg of the WPBA’s triple crown.
“We need to remember it’s only a burro race,” Lighthizer said. “If we can’t appreciate the absurdity of the situation and life in general, well, then what’s the point …if we can’t wake up each day trying to be more generous, vulnerable and kind, whether or not there’s a burro race and who holds it on one day?”
EDITOR’S NOTE: A comment on the online version of “Donkey Drama” from an individual labeled as “Rachael Brunner” was removed by Times editor Dave Schiefelbein after receiving a call from someone of the same name who stated she had not posted the comment.
NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect correct information. Macy was in second place, not first, in the 2022 race before disqualification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.