Here are two things to know from Buena Vista School District’s Monday Minute bulletin:
1 Beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a walk-through, BV Schools will auction to the public items no longer used in the district Saturday, Oct. 15.
The auction will take place at the old McGinnis gym, behind the BV Heritage Museum, at 113 North Court St. Items to be auctioned include tables, chairs, computers, a washing machine, sander, storage items and more.
2 The COVID report remained relatively quiet, with one case at Avery Parsons Elementary and two cases in persons not assigned to a particular facility. Routine exposures were estimated at 24.
