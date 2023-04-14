Linda Stanley, district attorney for the 11th Judicial District, faces investigation by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.
A Denver Post article Monday stated Jessica Yates, who heads the agency, confirmed Stanley is under investigation for multiple complaints.
Among the complaints is one filed by Iris Eytan, who defended Barry Morphew against first-degree murder charges connected to the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, in May 2020.
The charges against Barry Morphew were dropped last year after then 11th Judicial District Court Judge Ramsey Lama disallowed much of the defense’s evidence.
Lama called the prosecution’s handling of discovery and the timely sharing of evidence with the defense “negligent, bordering on reckless.”
At the time, Stanley said investigators were waiting for spring snow to melt in order to locate Suzanne Morphew’s body.
Suzanne Morphew remains missing.
Eytan filed a complaint against Stanley March 29 in connection with the Morphew case.
In another murder case, April 4 in Fremont County, 11th Judicial District Court Judge Kaitlyn Turner reduced charges from first- to second-degree murder against defendant Joseph Tippet.
Turner cited several instances of discovery violations in her statement.
The Morphew case was one of those cited by Turner, the Cañon City Record reported.
