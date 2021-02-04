For 2021, “Discover – the Heart of Colorado” will be published in spring featuring summer activities and events with a fall-winter edition to follow.
The popular Arkansas Valley Publishing Co. magazine will take the place of the Summer Adventure Guide and Upper Arkansas Winter Guide which have been published for something like 40 years, in addition to Discover.
The “new” Discover summer and winter editions will be a glossy magazine style similar to the four previous annual editions.
The spring-summer Discover will feature seasonal recreation, from rafting, biking and hiking to hot springs, fishing and sightseeing — all the activities the Upper Arkansas Valley is known for.
As in its previous editions, Discover will also highlight the valley’s personalities and lifestyle through features on the people who live, work and play here.
Discover will be distributed to Colorado welcome centers as well as chambers of commerce throughout the region along with 100-plus rack and counter locations in the valley.
Veteran journalist Miles F. Porter IV will continue as Discover’s editor with stories by Mountain Mail, Chaffee County Times and Herald Democrat editors and reporters and a number of other contributors.
The reason behind the change in schedules is COVID-19. Every year for the past four years we published Discover at the beginning of the new year.
But with the uncertainty related to the virus in the fall, when we would routinely be selling ads and putting the magazine together, we decided to publish in mid-spring.
Issues related to the virus appear to be sorting themselves out, especially given that vaccines are becoming available with the first community inoculations taking place the past few weeks.
Judging from city and county sales tax revenues, last summer was surprisingly strong in Chaffee and Lake counties.
With the vaccinations taking place now, it appears summer 2021 will be as strong if not stronger in terms of people coming to visit here.
Discover’s sales team — Vickie Sue Vigil and Jeff Wolfe in Salida, Clarke Poos in Buena Vista and Stephanie Wagner in Leadville — have already started making contacts with businesses.
We’ve also had phone calls from staff at welcome centers inquiring about Discover and its status. We told them to be patient, that there will be a new edition for 2021.
Discover is the valley’s premier recreation and lifestyle guide. It’s a great way for businesses from Leadville to Salida to get their information out to visitors at welcome centers and chambers as well as up and down the Upper Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.