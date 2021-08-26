The national Diabetes Prevention Program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has been shown to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes in people with prediabetes.
Chaffee County Public Health is a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program that will offer free DPP classes beginning Aug. 31, in Buena Vista and Salida. For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572.
Although we live in one of the healthiest counties and states in America, did you know that our current diabetes rate in Colorado would rank as the highest rate in America just 30 years ago? Or that our county diabetes rate of 6.5%, combined with national pre-diabetic statistics, equate to at least 20% (3,800) of Chaffee County residents are either diabetic or prediabetic?
Nationally, 30 million adults in the U.S. are diagnosed with diabetes and an estimated 80 million with prediabetes are at great risk of developing full diabetes.
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.
Progression from prediabetes to diabetes can take as little as 5 years. Approximately 90% of those with pre-diabetes remain unscreened or undiagnosed.
Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of prediabetes, including:
- Being overweight.
- Being physically active less than three times per week.
- Having a parent, brother or sister with type 2 diabetes.
- Being over the age of 40.
- Being a man.
- If you’re a woman, having a history of gestational diabetes.
You can find out if you are at-risk for prediabetes by taking the online risk test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org and a blood test can also confirm.
Prediabetes can be delayed or reversed with proper diagnosis and lifestyle changes through nutrition and exercise habits.
It can be said that “you may have a predisposition to type 2 diabetes but are not predestined” and “genetics may load the gun but lifestyle and diet pull the trigger.”
