The Trident Theatre Company at Buena Vista High School hit the stage for a total of six shows of “Descendants: The Musical”March 3-6 with plenty of energy, catchy Disney songs and standout costumes.
“This was an amazing show filled with wonderful people,” said producer and BVHS drama teacher Tanner Oharah. “I am so proud of the students and coaches for filling their roles so well. We had full houses at each of the six performances for a total of 1,209 tickets. Thank you to the community for coming out and enjoying the shows with us.”
The shows received generous laughter, applause, cheers and praise from the audience.
“They do such a great job, all the kids, all around with the lights and the sound and the staging. Just know how much effort it takes to make a show that’s that good,” said Toby Dunn, Elena Dunn’s father. Toby was very proud of his daughter and the rest of the cast for putting on such an entertaining show.
“I thought it was awesome. It was really fun,” said Hayley Trever after seeing her first Trident Theatre Company production. “The choreography was really well done and the songs sounded great. The costumes were really fun. I like how they combined all three movies.”
This production was a first for some of the actors as well, including junior Elliana Cervenka who played Evie, daughter of the evil Queen Grimhilde.
“It’s really nice to see all the practice pay off,” she said. “We put so many hours into it. There’s been some tears, but it’s really paid off.”
While Disney can be cheesy, getting to perform in a Disney musical is still a special experience, explained senior Calvin Tattershall who played Ben, the son of Queen Belle and King Adam from “Beauty and the Beast”.
“Here, for one moment, you get to dance around and you get to be a prince for a little while. You get to jump around, you get to make loud noises, and it’s just a really, really neat experience,” Tattershall said. “It’s really fun to have that energy, especially with the last numbers but also throughout the entire show you have this constant storyline that it’s going through, and being able to build that storyline and help the audience get really involved with it. It’s something that’s really neat to me.”
Friday night felt a little off to him after performing Thursday night and then attending school the following morning. Finding the energy from the previous show was difficult, but not impossible.
“I feel like sometimes my character follows that sort of energy dip and I don’t tell his story very well and I’m just unenthusiastic,” he said.” I sing my songs and I do my lines and it’s not anything different, but I feel like the people, the stage, the music, what everybody’s able to do, what Oharah hypes us up for, it’s this really, really crazy thing where all of a sudden you can find your character in that, and from that you’re able to put on this really awesome show where you can just do that jumping around thing.
“I’ve found that character development is a really neat thing for me, especially with Ben,” he added. “He’s kind of your classic Disney prince character where he’s really kind, but being able to develop him and what he wants, what he needs, what he really values, is something that’s really cool to me, just being able to show that to other people and being able to play that in a show with other people who feel the same way about their characters.”
Over 20 individuals joined the actors in bringing their characters and the story to life via costume design, makeup, lighting, choreography and then some. Among these is senior Malachi Little. As sound engineer, he worked with the microphones and audio special effects during the show, making sure every word and sound on stage is delivered clearly to the audience.
“During rehearsals, I’m walking around the whole room, kind of getting a feel for what the sound is in different places, working on each actor’s microphone and getting their settings dialed in so they can sound the best over the speakers. Because they’re doing such a great job on stage, it’s no good if you can’t hear them,” he said.
Little was very impressed with the new cast and crew members working this show. “They’ve all really brought their A-game,” he said. “With six shows, you really have to because it’s easy to lose energy. Trying to make each show better is the mentality I go into with it. Hopefully every show gets even better than the one before rather than losing energy. Tonight’s was hopefully better than last night’s.”
Working in the Trident Theatre Company has been especially enjoyable and meaningful for actors and technicians alike, not just in doing what they enjoy but also in sharing that experience with peers who feel the same way.
“I think that acting is something that everybody should try at least once, or being on the tech crew or something like that because stuff like that is different,” Tattershall said. “It changes you and it really helps you to be a kind person, just getting to act with other people and getting to sing and getting to dance, all of these different things have really helped me and I know that it’s helped a lot of people.”
Cervenka added, “It really is like a family. They’re so welcoming. I love it.”
Getting to work with everyone, including Oharah, has been a pleasure for Little as well, who especially enjoyed working and spending time with Oharah and lighting technician Alicia Hesselton in the weeks preceding the performances.
“From the tech standpoint, those are my favorite moments of the show,” Little said. “They’re not moments that the audience gets to see, but I love being able to spend late nights getting all the tech ready and then I can bring it to the actors and work with them.”
Director Kristina Tanner was also very pleased with how all six shows turned out.
“The cast had so much fun performing to six great audiences,” she said. “Each audience was so responsive and engaged every show giving the actors and actresses extra energy.
“I believe that as the weekend progressed, the show was better and better,” she said. “I am so proud of the entire cast and crew that worked to put this show together.”
