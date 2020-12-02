The Colorado Department of Corrections released an update Tuesday afternoon regarding the Department’s COVID-19 response.
“We remain committed to fighting this virus with every tool we have, and we will continue to work with medical and public health experts to help prevent and mitigate the spread of this virus inside our facilities,” said Colorado Department of Corrections executive director Dean Williams. “Across the world, this insidious virus has taken hundreds of thousands of loved ones from their friends and family during the course of this pandemic. Unfortunately, our incarcerated population is no exception, and our thoughts are with all of the friends and family members of the incarcerated men who have died over the last 8 months.”
One of the most important tools for the CDOC has been robust testing protocols. CDOC has been regularly testing staff and inmates during the course of this pandemic, and those testing results are received and reviewed in coordination with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The test results help the Department appropriately quarantine, monitor and cohort inmates inside the facilities.
CDOC has recently received and deployed BinaxNow rapid tests to all of the facilities which allows for an additional level of staff screening. The BinaxNow is not a replacement of regular testing, which will continue, but serves as a same day screening tool for staff. The Department will continue to work with CDPHE to explore options for the use and expansion of this screening option.
To reduce the risk of introducing COVID-19 into a facility, both staff and inmates are required to wear face coverings at work in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s guidance. CDOC staff and the inmate population are being provided free masks, and to add another layer of protection for staff and inmates, staff are wearing KN95 masks. Additional personal protective equipment is provided to both staff and inmates as needed.
In addition to masks, staff are being temperature checked as they enter the facility and whenever possible, have been assigned to one area of the facility to avoid the potential for cross contamination between units to the greatest extent possible.
CDOC facilities are being regularly audited for COVID mitigation compliance and in between those audits facility leadership are monitoring and enforcing policies for both staff and inmates regarding compliance with the COVID regulations.
The Colorado Department of Corrections has conducted over 95,000 tests during the course of the pandemic. The current DOC inmate population is 14,083, and there are currently 1,558 active inmate cases in the department. The CDOC employs 6,182 full time staff and currently has 207 active staff member positives.
The CDOC has brought in additional external emergency response medical professionals at several of our facilities, to assist with assessments, inmate monitoring, and to be available to immediately transport inmates to outside medical treatment if needed.
