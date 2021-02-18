This BV Heritage photo was taken from Midland Hill and shows the Denver South Park depot when it was east of the courthouse building.
This is the depot that now sits in the park at the corner of Main and U.S. Hwy. 24.
The South Park came into Buena Vista in 1880 on Belden Street and the depot was built where the Avery-Parsons Elementary School now is located.
Looking at this photo you can see the jail behind the courthouse, which is now the school administration building.
The depot was moved to Woodland Brook Cabins down Main Street in the 1930s.
This photo was taken before the school was moved to the courthouse in 1932 and the gymnasium was built in 1935. This photo gives a good perspective of this end of Main Street.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.