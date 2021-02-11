This photo was taken on Buena Vista’s Main Street in the 1880s.
The Denver & Rio Grande train is on the tracks and the crowd is the passengers from the train. The photo was labeled “Instantaneous View Leadville Excursion at Buena Vista.”
The building on the left is the present Town Hall. All the buildings on the left side east of the tracks burned and after that fire the new buildings on East Main were built of brick.
The closest buildings to the tracks, the hardware and mercantile stores, were never replaced. This is now a parking area.
On the right foreground is the Rio Grande Depot which burned in the early 1950s, notice the wooden sidewalk?
Beyond the depot the small light colored building is a saloon. The building with the sign commercial hotel is still standing.
There were even some trees on the north side of Main Street.
A foretaste of a train blocking Main Street.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit buenavistaheritage.org
