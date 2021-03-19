This photo from the 1890s is of the Denver and Rio Grande Depot, which was located on the east side of Main Street.
The building behind the depot was the Lakeside Hotel. It is where The Chaffee County Times office is now located.
The freight wagon is pulled by a team of six horses and has ore and a couple of bales of hay.
The man standing beside the wagon is Orley Mason,who had a livery stable on Cottonwood Avenue. Ore from the mines on Princeton and up Cottonwood canyon came into town to be delivered to the smelter at the end of Main Street.
