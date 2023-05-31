Dennis Fischer

Dennis “Fish” Fischer of Nathrop died May 27 of pulmonary complications.
Dennis was born on June 10, 1946 in LaCrosse, Wisc.
Dennis served in the Army during Vietnam as a medic. He was well known for his music, poetry and hosting the best barn dances this side of the Mississippi.
He is credited for starting the Christmas Parade and Wagon Train in Buena Vista.
Dennis’ many contributions to the community will long be remembered and our sweet cowboy will live in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife Claudia Roberts; children Tony Fischer, Dan O’Rell (Lynne Wasinger) and David Brin (Adrienne Brin); grandchildren Robin Brin, Maddie O’Rell, Gianna Brin, Nick Fischer and Daniel O’Rell; niece Marlene Gamroth and nephew Bill Rommel, and so many significant people in his life.
A memorial service will be held starting at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at 13075 CR 270, Nathrop.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ark-Valley Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.