The Buena Vista grapplers head to Christmas break with a tournament victory in their final event of 2021.
The Demons won the West Grand Invite Dec. 18 in Kremmling. Buena Vista wrestlers totaled 188.5 points, well ahead of the next team Rangley with 128.
Seven Buena Vista wrestlers returned home as tournament champions including:
JJ Medina won at 106 pounds with a 6-5 decision over Nicholas Rainville of Battle Mountain in the championship match.
Caleb Camp won all five matches by fall to dominate the 120-pound bracket.
Chris Hutchings equaled the feat in the 126-pound division, winning three in a row by fall before taking the final match with a technical fall over Joe Probst of West Grand.
Colton Montoya took a bye in the first round and then pinned the next three opponents and handed Liam Loff of Eagle Valley his first loss of the season in the championship match at 138.
David Arellano won four matches by fall in the 145-pound division including a pin 1:10 into the championship match to hand Thomas Wagner of Hanna Elk Mountain his first loss on the young season.
At 170-pounds, Chris DeLuca won four matches by fall and then accepted a forfeit win to seal first place.
Seth Moss won another first place tourney championship, sweeping through the 185-pound bracket with four wins by fall. He defeated Kaleb Brummley from Middle Park in the championship match to hand him his first defeat.
Other placers for the Demon team were Nolan Verrier, 3rd at 126; Carter Romack, 3rd at 138; Trevor Rodmann 4th at 152 and Abram Durbin 4th at 285.
“It was good to end the first phase of the season on such a positive note,” Demons wrestling coach Jared Todd said. “Our technique and conditioning continue to improve, which allows us to wrestle at a higher level for much longer.
“We have a tough slate of tourneys in January, so if we keep working and improving over the break it could be a very exciting time for our Demon wrestlers,” Todd said.
Buena Vista is the No. 1-ranked Class 2A team in Colorado and several individuals are ranked highly.
Caleb Camp is #1 at 120, Chris Hutchings #2 at 126, Jackson Helmke #4 at 145, David Arellano #1 at 145, Chris DeLuca #8 at 182 and Seth Moss #3 at 195.
The team will be back on the mat at Cheyenne Mountain on Jan. 8, 2022 with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m.
