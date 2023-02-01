The Wrestling Demons finished sixth in the 30-team Valley Classic in Center over the weekend.
Buena Vista finished with 130 team points, placing behind winner Eagle Crest’s 200, North Fork’s 181, Centauri’s 169, Mancos’ 140 and Monte Vista’s 137 points.
“All the boys wrestled extremely tough. We had some tough draws for our younger athletes as they had no seeding criteria and were randomly drawn into the bracket,” Demons coach Jared Todd said. “They battled and had some upsets. There were many matches the pitted highly ranked individuals throughout the tourney. Some of these matches occurred as early as the second round. We held our own and had some wonderful matches.”
Buena Vista placed four wrestlers despite missing a key varsity member, he said.
“This was a great tourney with lots of highly ranked kiddos and teams from all classifications,” Todd said. “Most of the teams were from 2A and that is what makes this tourney so important to us. We had four placers with two of them being champs.”
Caleb Camp (24-4) won the championship at 126 pounds division and tallied 28 team points with a 3-1 decision in sudden victory-1 over St. Mary’s Anthony Isek (27-5).
“Caleb beat two top-ranked opponents in the semifinals and finals. His finals opponent was the No. 1-ranked wrestler and Caleb beat him in OT,” he said. “We will have a chance to see him again this weekend at league. He wrestled well and the coaches voted him the outstanding wrestler at the lower weights.”
David Arellano (25-1) contributed 28 points with a championship bout pin of Center’s Martin Palma (19-6) at 4:22.
“Arellano also won his weight bracket by defeating two Top 7 opponents in the semifinals and finals,” Todd said.
Colton Montoya finished third and contributed 22 points and Eli Flowers added 13 points with a sixth place finish to lead Buena Vista.
“Montoya placed third with his only loss to the eventual tourney champion. We had previously lost to this individual, but this match was wrestled way better by Colton. Our last placer was Eli Flowers. His bracket was loaded with ranked individuals and he wrestled a very solid tourney to come out in sixth place.”
Evelyne Cope placed first in her bracket at Chatfield High School with four falls.
“She has been knocking the rust off after coming back from and injury. Her regional and state is the same weekend as the boys and we are getting excited for our freshmen to compete in these tourneys,” Todd said.
The season’s proverbial home stretch has Todd typically excited.
“We are looking forward to hosting our last dual at home this Thursday and then league on Saturday in Colorado Springs at James Irwin,” Todd said. “Following league is the most exciting time of the year with the two biggest tourneys regionals and state. The athletes and the staff are looking forward to the next 3 weeks.”
