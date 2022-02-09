The Buena Vista Demons won the Tri-Peaks League team championship with 195.5 points in their home gym Feb. 5, outscoring Lamar by two points. Florence finished third with 155.
Six Buena Vista wrestlers earned Tri-Peaks League All Conference by winning the championship in their weight bracket, including Caleb Camp 113, Chris Hutchings 120, Jackson Helmke 126, Colton Montoya 132, David Arellano 145 and Chris DeLuca 160.
Camp took a bye in the quarterfinals and then pinned opponents in both the semifinals and championship bout to win the 113-pound bracket.
Hutchings won by fall in his first two matches and then won a 4-2 decision over Anthony Isek a 24-9 wrestler from Colorado Springs Christian School.
Helmke did the same in his first two rounds at 126 and then scored a major decision 16-0 over Cole Krug of Lamar.
Montoya took a bye in the quarterfinals and then pinned his next two opponents to win the 132-pound title.
Arellano had a quarterfinal bye and then won two more at 145. He scored a major decision 11-2 over 25-4 Cyrus Madrid of Lamar.
DeLuca pinned three wrestlers on his was to the top spot in the 160-pound weight. He pinned a 31-8 wrestler from Florence Xavier Martinez in the championship match.
Seth Moss finished second in the 182-pound class, losing to a Salida wrestler Drew Johnson, who is 18-1 on the year.
Abram Durbin placed third at 220, JJ Medina finished fourth at 106, and Tray Cardwell was fifth at 152.
“We were able to seal the championship on the last match of the day, when Abram pinned his man in the third place match,” said coach Jared Todd. “Having seven finalist with six winning the championship and all wrestlers place was pretty neat.”
“This was our first TPL championship,” said Todd. “It was very nice to see at this time of year. We are very excited about this upcoming week.”
Buena Vista will host the regional state-qualifying, tournament beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through the day on Saturday, Feb. 11-12.
