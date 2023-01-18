The Buena Vista Demons (4-5,3-2) split a pair of home conference games last week, topping St. Mary’s 81-65 Tuesday before falling Saturday 63-53 to Ellicott.
St. Mary’s got off the bus from Colorado Springs ready to play. Buena Vista led 21-20 after the opening quarter and 41-40 at halftime.
The Demons opening the game up in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates by 10 for a 65-54 lead heading into the final quarter.
Buena Vista had four players finish in double figures led by Tam Flowers’ 19 points, 6 assists and 4 steals. Orion Herrle added 16, Jacob Phelps 12 and Julian Lopez–Olsen 10.
The Demons owned the boards, outrebounding the Pirates 48-26, including 25 offensive rebounds. Phelps had 14 rebounds, Herrle 13 and Kaden Schell 8 with 4 assists and 4 steals.
Ellicott made an opening-quarter 13-7 lead stand up in the Saturday matinee win. Buena Vista trailed 32-23 at halftime.
Flowers and Schell led BV with 10 points each. Schell contributed 6 assists and Phelps led BV with 10 rebounds.
