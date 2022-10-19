The Demons survived a dozen penalties including three that called back touchdowns while piling up eight other scores in a 55-20 victory over Roaring Fork Friday in Buena Vista.
“We did some good things,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “Sometimes it’s really hard to correct mistakes when plays still work. It takes focus and discipline that we need to work on still.”
Buena Vista (5-2, 3-1) put the game away in the second quarter with three touchdowns to take a 35-7 lead into halftime.
The Rams and Demons opened the game with a modified scrum at midfield to open the game, both teams coming up short on fourth down tries. Roaring Fork opted to punt on its second possession.
That kick from the Buena Vista 49 came down at the 10, where Jacob Phelps took it up the left sideline 90 yards for a 7-0 lead with 6:37 left in the opening quarter.
Phelps took the next Rams punt about 40 yards to the Roaring Fork 39.
This time, Phelps scored from the 5 but a penalty negated the score. A few plays later, QB Haden Camp scored the first of three rushing touchdowns on an 11-yard run with 2:59 left in the opening quarter and BV led 14-0 following the second of Kam Flowers’ five PAT kicks. Camp also passed for two touchdowns
After a holding penalty negated a 69-yard touchdown run by Phelps, he eluded three tacklers a few plays later on 57-yard run up the right sideline for a 21-0 lead with 11:07 left in the second quarter.
After Roaring Fork scored on a 5-yard run to close to 2107, BV bounced right back. Caleb Camp took the kickoff 90-plus yards for a touchdown, but an illegal block to the back pushed Buena Vista back to his own 14 instead.
The Camp brothers combined to make 28-7 with 1:10 left in the half when Haden rolled right and motioned his younger brother to the back of the end zone and dropped a dime in his arms.
Phelps’ 50-yard interception return gave the Demons another shot at the Ram 31 with 23 seconds left in the half and Haden Camp scored from the Ram 3 as time expired for a 34-7 Demon lead.
Flowers added a 36-yard TD reception early in the second half for a 41-7 lead.
“I felt like our O-line is coming together and doing great things to give our backs a chance to run and giving our QB/receivers time to throw and catch,” Flavin said. “I didn’t know that Haden had five TDs, that is pretty impressive.”
All told, the Demons rushed nine players for 417 yards on 41 attempts.
Those components come together on Fridays after the week of practice.
“We are trying to get better in different parts of the game each week,” Flavin said. “We have to focus on the things we are in control of.”
The bus trip to 0-7 Olathe will be full Friday.
“We will be traveling everyone to the Olathe game, hoping to gain some experience,” Flavin said.
