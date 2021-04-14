Clear Creek may have watched game film of the 4-0 Demons and decided they weren’t going to be the third team in a row tackled for a loss on the first play from scrimmage.
After surviving the opening kickoff fumble caused by Haden Camp’s hit, the Golddiggers (0-4) came out throwing. They could have tried running.
“The start of the game is just preparation and knowing the situation,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said.
Clear Creek quarterback Michael Hillman tried passing the ball over the middle, but the pass bounced off the intended receiver’s shoulder pads and into the air.
Maybe Clear Creek should have run the ball?
Buena Vista’s Tam Flowers beat three other sets of red-jerseyed hands reaching for the deflected pass and came out with the interception near midfield.
“We had a great effort with so many on our defense rallying to the ball,” Flavin said. “If they don’t hear a whistle, we expect them to be around the ball.”
The Demons call it 9-5-9: 9 guys around the ball within 5 yards 90% of the time, Flavin explained.
“Our guys really take that seriously, and it shows on the first play and the others,” he said.
Buena Vista (4-0) took its time loosening up, marching 40 yards in nine plays after overcoming a penalty on its first offensive play from scrimmage.
A first-down run on second-and-8 by Brandan Cattell for 10 yards and a fourth-and-8 pass for 10 yards from Camp to Tucker Storms for a first down at the Clear Creek 16 set up Cattell’s 9-yard run around the left side.
The first of six Flowers PAT kicks gave Buena Vista a 7-0 lead with 8:26 remaining in the opening quarter.
Clear Creek’s second possession ended the same way as the first, only this time it took three plays.
BV lineman Jacob Monreal stuffed a run up the middle for less than a yard gain and Kaden McFee stuffed another attempt through the interior line for no gain.
On third-and-9, Hillman rolled right well behind the line of scrimmage, then tried to forced a pass that Jacob Phelps snagged at the line for BV’s second pick in four defensive plays.
Phelps ran the pickoff back about 20 yards for a 14-0 Demons lead with 6:44 still remaining in the opening quarter.
Flowers’ kickoff bounced out-of-bounds at the goal post and Clear Creek had its best starting position of the game at their own 40. But on third-and-8, Demon linebacker Seth Moss grabbed the receiver near the line of scrimmage and threw him to the turf for no gain.
Following the punt and short drive, Flowers missed a 41-yard field goal attempt that the wind knocked down and just wide left with 11 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Seven plays later, BV had the ball back when on first down, a Cattell scamper 32 yards around end for a touchdown nullified by a block in the back penalty.
On the same play call going the other way, Phelps went around the corner on the next play and picked his way through traffic down the right sideline for a 21-0 lead with 9:25 still left in the half.
“The refs gotta call what they think they see,” Flavin said of the team’s seven first-half penalties.
“Some of those I think were good blocks and we were moving our feet. The offsides showed we were ready to go and not sitting back on our feet and some of the jumps we changed up the snap count. They were little things,” Flavin said, noting the players will address it in practice among themselves.
Following Phelps’ TD run, the Demons executed a high bouncing pooch kickoff that Luke Reavis snatched from out of the returner’s hands at the Golddigger 32.
“The kick was supposed to be deeper,” Flavin said chuckling while recalling the play.
“We practice all kinds of kicks,” he said. “When they see the ball, they’re going for it. It just paid off.”
Seven plays including a pair of Demon penalties set up an Ethan Flavin dive into the right corner of the end zone from the 3 for a 28-0 lead with 5:53 still left in the half.
Buena Vista got the ball back with just under 4 minutes left and on the third play, Camp took the ball 48 yards up the middle on a delayed run for a 35-0 advantage with 3:04 left.
One more time, the Demons got the ball back after an 18-yard punt with 38 seconds left.
BV wasted little time hitting the continuous running mercy rule clock in the first half when Camp found Storms in the end zone from 9 yards out for a 42-0 lead with 2.7 seconds in the half still on the clock.
The second half saw second teammers get varsity experience in the short spring season.
The Demons have a week off before traveling to Estes Park (3-1) April 24.
The Bobcats like to throw the ball. A lot. Think air raid.
Estes Park QB Collin Reetz is averaging 413.7 passing yards a game by completing 59% of his passes with 11 TDs and 6 interceptions.
JD McCown has been his favorite target, pulling in 38 passes for 735 yards (19.3 avg) and 6 touchdowns.
The Bobcats can also run the ball, led by Cole Wallace’s 10 yards-per-carry and team-high 7 TDs.
Estes Park dropped its season opener to Flatirons Academy 27-26, then won the next three handily, last week’s 26-6 win over Manual the closest with 3 passing touchdowns and a blocked punt return for a 26-0 lead early.
“We’re going to have to get pressure on the quarterback so he doesn’t have all that time,” Flavin said with 2 weeks to prep.
“We haven’t faced a team that’ll runs quads on one side and work off that,” he said. “It’ll be a new experience with things we haven’t seen before.
“On defense they bring lots of pressure and run odd fronts and blitz a lot off that, sometimes with two or three blitzing,” Flavin said. “We’re super excited to see how the kids handle the adversity.”
Clear Creek 00-00-00-00 – 0
Buena Vista 14-28-00-00 – 42
First quarter
8:26 BV - Brandan Cattell 9 run (Kam Flowers kick) 7-0
6:44 BV - Jacob Phelps 35 interception return (Flowers kick) 14-0
Second quarter
9:25 BV - Phelps 68 run (Flowers kick) 21-0
5:53 BV - Ethan Flavin 3 run (Flowers kick) 28-0
3:04 BV - Haden Camp 52 run (Flowers kick) 35-0
:02.7 BV - Luke Reavis 9 [ass from Camp (Flowers kick) 42-0
