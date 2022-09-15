Buena Vista overcame itself to defeat defending state champion Centauri 24-18 Friday.
The Demons exorcised a 5-game losing streak to the Falcons, most in the playoffs including last year’s 42-6 state semifinal loss.
Centauri (1-2) opened the scoring midway through the second quarter after defense ruled the opening minutes. The Falcons moved 62 yards on a dozen plays before Keegan Huffaker scored from the Demon 11 with 7:36 left in the second quarter.
How the Demons (2-0) responded to trailing Centauri 6-0 was telling.
“Kids were pretty amped up for this game,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “We still have a long ways to go, especially with our mental focus.”
The Falcon kickoff went out-of-bounds at the Buena Vista 41. Camp ran to his right to the Falcon 36 on first down.
Then facing fourth-and-8 at the 34, Camp scampered through a hole in the line for 9 yards and a first down.
“Our whole offensive line blocked it very well,” Flavin said.
Then with 3:18 left in the first half, Haden found younger brother Caleb Camp for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Tam Flowers PAT kick gave the Demons a lead they would keep.
“It was great to respond right after they scored,” Flavin said, “even with penalties! Ha ha.”
The Demons finished with 15 penalties for 105 yards.
“We shot ourselves in the foot several times,” Flavin said, “two more scores for sure, if not three.
“We need to eliminate those mistakes if we want to be playing in November,” he said. “The staff is very confident that we will get better with this.”
Buena Vista left points on the field a minute after Jacob Phelps stepped in front of a receiver on a deep route and took the ball back for the Demons.
Phelps ran the ball back 38 yards to the Centauri 17. With 2:11 left in the half, a Haden Camp to Flowers TD pass in the left corner of the end zone was nullified by a Demon penalty.
Centauri then left points on the field with a missed field goal with 16 seconds left in the opening half.
Caleb Camp scored his second TD with 5:08 left in the third quarter for a 14-6 BV lead as the Demons overcame four penalties on the drive.
Flowers pooched the kickoff and the Demons recovered at the Centauri 39 as the Falcons upmen overran the ball.
“The pooch was very fortunate and lucky,” Flavin said. “Sometimes in these types of games, you have to have some luck go your way.”
Besides luck, BV got three points out of it on a 25-yard Flowers field goal for a 17-6 lead.
Falcon QB Leighton Curtis scored on a 1-yard run up the middle after breaking open for 18 yards on fourth-and-7 to key the drive. The 2-point conversion pass was nullified by a penalty and the ensuing run was stuffed at the goal line.
BV led 17-12 with 7:54 left in the game.
Caleb Camp downed Zandon Mitchell’s punt at the Falcon 6.
Then on fourth-and 3 from its 13 as the clock ticked under 4 minutes, the open receiver on a screen pass stepped out-of-bounds 2 yards short of a first down.
BV got the ball on downs and Phelps took a first-down handoff and cut upfield from the 15 for a 24-12 Demons lead with 3:05 left.
Centauri needed just 58 seconds to respond and cut the lead to 24-18 with 2:07 left, then tried to recover the kickoff.
But Evans recovered the onsides kick and the Demons ran out the clock for the win.
“Good win and we will take it,” Flavin said. “I didn’t know we had played them that much since 2016. Sheesh! Ya, it was really nice to stop that streak!”
Buena Vista caps off homecoming week with a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Gunnison.
“Gunnison is going to be a tough game for us, they have been getting better and better each year,” Flavin said.
“We better focus this week with all the other distractions of homecoming.”
