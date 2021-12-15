The host Demons lost one to weather and won one on the court when they hosted their home tournament Dec. 10-11.
Bayfield was out of school Friday when the southwest corner of the state was hit by a major winter storm.
That prevented them from traveling and the game was cancelled.
The Demons took to the court Saturday afternoon against Gunnison. Buena Vista hung strong to the end and won the back-and-forth affair 43-37.
The Demons were down 13-12 at the end of one quarter, but outscored the Cowboys by two in the second to take a 22-21 lead at half.
Scoring was hard to come by coming out of the locker room, but Buena Vista applied the defense to outscore Gunnison 8-7 for a 30-28 leading heading into the final quarter.
Tucker Storms led the team in scoring with 9 points. Four of his teammates were close behind. Cole Reavis and Tam Flowers each put in 8 and Max Johnson had 7. Flowers got six of his eight from behind the arc when he made two 3-point tries.
“Defensively, I thought we were pretty solid,” said Demons coach Scott Crites. “We kept changing between man and zone to give them different looks and it was our zone that gave them problems. We held their leading scorer to nine points.”
The Demons have allowed an average of 42 points per game through three games.
“Offensively, we have to continue to work and improve,” Crites said. “I thought our shot selection was good, but we need to get some to go down and take a little pressure off of our defense.”
The Demons play their final game before break on Thursday at James Irwin. All three levels play with the c-team going at 4 p.m. This will be the first Tri-Peaks League game for the Demons.
“We would love to pick up a win going into Christmas break,” said Crites.
