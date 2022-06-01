The Buena Vista High School baseball season ended with a 3-2 loss on a walk-off single by Peyton Friday.
Buena Vista (15-11) matched up on the mound with the Panthers (25-2) in a pitcher’s duel.
Caleb Camp took the loss despite allowing just five hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10. Camp threw 71 of 115 pitches for strikes including 14-of-28 first-strike pitches.
Peyton’s CJ Lashley allowed seven hits and struck out nine while walking none. He threw 67-of-91 pitches for strikes including 15-25 first-pitch strikes.
“It was as good a high school baseball game as I’ve been lucky to be a part of,” Demon coach Greg Perrin said. “A special atmosphere, special effort from both teams, one of those games that a play or hit here or there is the difference.
“Unfortunately, we just came out a run short,” he said. “Doesn’t change how proud I am of the guys, really a great group and it was a fitting end to a special season.”
Tied 2-all heading into the bottom of the seventh at Runyan Park in Pueblo, Camp retired the first batters on a strikeout and pop up. But a walk and a hit batter put the winning run at second base. Jake Duncan came into relieve, threw a first pitch ball and his second pitch was lined to Camp in left field to end Buena Vista’s season with a second straight state quarterfinal appearance.
The Demons took a 1-0 in the top of the fourth when Camp and Duncan singled, top open the inning. Two outs later, Danny Martin, who finished 2-3, smacked a line drive to centerfield to score Camp.
Two one-out singles, a walk and a single gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning.
Conner Scott tripled to open the top of the fifth and scored to tie the game on a line drive single to left by Cole Reavis, who was 2-4.
Perrin noted the accomplishments and challenges the graduating seniors faced and overcame.
“Class of ‘22 had quite a career, especially considering they were robbed of their sophomore season by COVID-19 – no season that spring. A Final Four run last year and a Final 8 run this year,” Perrin said.
“More importantly, they are seven of the finest young men I’ve ever been lucky enough to coach, really special guys and have made a distinct impact on our program,” he said. “To say I’ll miss them would be the biggest understatement of all time, but they’ve made such an impact I know we will feel that in our program forever moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.