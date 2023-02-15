Buena Vista won its third straight regional wrestling championship and the fourth in program history Saturday and qualified 10 for the state meet this weekend.
A pin by Haden Camp in the next-to-last individual match was the difference in edging perennial power Rocky Ford for the title.
“We won the region in the 190-pound final with a pin to put us up by 4.5 points over Rocky Ford. Pretty exciting and neat,” Demons coach Jared Todd said. “Our boys brought it no matter our record or their record. They came out and just wrestled hard and the results showed how well they wrestled.”
Did the win establish BV as the team to beat in regionals?
“It is freaking awesome,” Todd said. “Any time you can put together a full team effort, it is outstanding. We weren’t leading this regional until the very end at 190. The previous two, we were in the lead most of the time.
“Our team had a wild week last week, so this was much needed for the program,” Todd said. “It was also great beating Rocky Ford on their home turf. They are a well-coached, tradition-rich program that is tough to beat.”
Advancing to the 2023 CHSAA State Wrestling Championships Feb. 16-18 at the Ball Center in Denver were 106 JJ Medina, 113 Teigan Arellano, 120 Tucker Montoya, 126 Caleb Camp, 144 Abel Flowers, 150 Colton Montoya, 157 David Arellano, 165 Carter Stromer, 190 Haden Camp and 215 Eli Flowers.
Earning Regional championships were Caleb Camp, Abel Flowers, David Arellano and Haden Camp. The Montoya brothers, one of four pairs of siblings to advance to state, both finished runnerup at regionals.
“We are excited to bring this group of student athletes to Ball Arena in Denver,” Todd said. “It might be a lot of our teams first time but they will not be scared of the lights and will wrestle with heart.
“Our goal is always to have champs, placers and finish in the top 10 as a team. All of these goals are realistic and now the boys will have to go beat the guy in front of them,” he said. “Very, very, very excited to see these 10 downtown in Denver and see what we can do.”
Matches begin Thursday. Follow along at chsaanow.com
