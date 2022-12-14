Buena Vista presented new head coach Randy Flores with his first win, an exciting 43-42 victory over Gunnison Tuesday.
So, is the proverbial “the first one is always the toughest?” really true?
“It was defiantly tough,” Flores said. “We felt we were in position every game thus far and we finally got over the hump.”
It was, as he said, defiantly tough. Also, as aging on a new coach as an older one.
Buena Vista trailed Gunnison by two points in the closing seconds of a game close all the way through.
“The Cowboys turned the ball over to us, giving us a shot at a last second shot,” Flores said.
Kaden Schell hit the game winning 3-point bucket with 2 seconds left.
“From there, our defense did not let them get a shot off,” Flores said.
While no Demons finished in double-figure scoring, three players contributed nine points each. Schell, Qwyntin Barnthouse and Jacob Phelps scored nine points. Phelps added 11 rebounds, Orion Herrle had eight boards and Schell seven.
At Del Norte Friday, the Demons fell behind 15-9 after the opening quarter, but rallied in the second frame to lead 25-20 at halftime.
“First quarter was close until the closing minutes and the Tigers got a couple easy buckets to pull ahead,” Flores said. “In the second, we played really well and flipped the script and pulled ahead.”
BV was outscored by eight points in the third quarter and another five in the fourth in the 54-46 loss.
“Second half we started slow and the Tigers top scorer kept on going and was a tough matchup for us,” Flores said. “Rebounding wasn’t the best in the second half. We kept it close but late fouling to stop the clock wasn’t enough.”
Pagosa Springs visits at 7 p.m., Friday.
“We play James Irwin Tuesday and I expect us to keep on building towards a complete game. We feel we are very close to gelling together,” Flores said. “Pagosa on Friday will be a very tough matchup. They also play Salida the day before, so we hope the back-to-back plays in our favor.”
