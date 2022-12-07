Buena Vista struggled early in its first two games of the season, scoring just three first-quarter points in the season opener Tuesday against Lake County and one point at Florence Friday. The Demons fell to Lake County 56-53 and 40-29 at Florence.
“In the first quarter, we just started really slow and timid,” first-year coach Randy Flores said “Once we got comfortable, we took off running.”
Buena Vista fields no returning starters and just three players with varsity experience.
“We played at a high pace, almost too fast at times, but we kept in it with the hustle plays getting 48 team rebounds,” Flores said. “Turnovers and missed layups/free throws were a big factor in the loss, but overall a lot of good to take away and build.”
The Demons closed the gap to 21-20 by halftime against the Panthers and kept the second half close.
Tam Flowers led the Demons with 19 points on five 3-pointers and Kaden Schell had 16 on three treys against Lake County.
BV trailed Florence 6-1 after the opening quarter but just 15-13 at halftime of the 40-29 loss.
“Again, a very slow start versus Florence. Missed opportunities but kept in the game with rebounds and solid defense,” Flores noted.
“The second half we showed our lack of experience and could not get going, although we kept it close the Huskies pulled away,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it was tougher, we just tried to make too much happen and turned the ball over way too many times.”
Flowers, Jacob Phelps and Sam Dylan will lead the squad as its captains.
“I don’t expect any single player to lead in offense or defense, however I do believe we have multiple players that can lead in those categories,” Flores said. “Off the court, we have three outstanding young men as team captains. These young men are an example of what it takes to be a leader and the team feeds off their energy at practice and in the games.”
