Third-ranked Buena Vista swept through a half-dozen wrestling matches last week, including win over a pair of Top 10 squads.
The Demons beats the hosts 54-21, Ellicott 57-4 and Salida 54-12 at Manitou Sprigs Feb. 2.
Saturday at La Jara, it was 43-36 vs. Centauri, 72-6 vs. Olathe, and 45-30 vs. John Mall.
“Currently, Centauri is No. 2 in the state and John Mall is No. 10, so those duals had a lot of great match ups and the duals themselves were very exciting,” BVHS coach Jared Todd said. “We had some upsets of highly ranked individuals in the Centauri match.”
BV’s Chris Deluca upsetting a returning medalist at 152 and at 182, Seth Moss upset a returning state medalist.
Chris Hutchings beat a returning John Mall state medalist at 113 and Jackson Helmke lost a tight match to John Mall’s No. 1-ranked returning state medalist.
In the Olathe dual, Diego Venegas picked up his first varsity victory at 145.
Undefeated wrestlers for the week also included Caleb Camp, 106; David Arellano, 132; Deluca, and Moss.
“We finally have our full team and our starting to get our legs underneath us,” Todd said. “The boys go out and wrestling with effort, attitude, and intensity. I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach.
“We need to just keep pushing and there could be some special things with this team.”
The Demons have three duals duals this week, Wednesday against Florence and Saturday versus Cedaredge and Meeker.
