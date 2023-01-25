Buena Vista wrestlers loosened up last week with three duals in 3 days.
“Last Thursday we welcomed No. 5-ranked 2A team Rocky Ford and came out victorious on the last wrestled match. Eli Flowers at 215 got the fall to seal the dual 39-36,” BVHS coach Jared Todd said.
Winners in the dual were Caleb Camp at 126 by fall, Abel Flowers at 138 by decision, Jake Crimmel at 157, Carter Stromer at 165 and David Arellano at 175 all by forfeit. Haden Camp won with a pin at 190.
“It was a great environment with a packed house cheering on the Demons,” Todd said. “We have limited home events, so it was nice to see such a wonderful crowd supporting these hardworking young student athletes. “Any time you are able to get a dual win versus a traditional power in small school wrestling is a nice team victory.”
The Demons travelled to Centauri HS in La Jara to participate in the Randy and Naomi Keys Duals.
Buena Vista lost to 3A No. 8 Centauri 48-27 and 36-25 to Pagosa Springs.
Winners in the Centauri dual were Caleb Camp by pin at 126, Colton Montoya at 150 by decision, David Arellano at 157 by fall, Haden Camp at 190 and Eli Flowers at 285 by forfeit.
Winners in the Pagosa dual were Tucker Montoya at 120 by forfeit, Caleb Camp at 126 by fall, Abel Flowers at 138 by decision, David Arellano at 157 by fall, Peyton Lingle at 215 by fall and Eli Flowers at 285 by fall.
“Dualing these two teams is always excellent competition as they are just a few years removed from being team state champions,” Todd said. “They are well coached and will always wrestle tough.
“We are in a good place right now. This is our peak week of conditioning and then we will back off physically,” Todd noted. “This will allow us to heal our nicks and bruises from the season and hopefully help us get our mental aspect right as we head down the home stretch.”
BVHS will travel to a 2-day tourney in Center this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.