After making a schedule adjustment when the season’s first winter storm stopped travel to the Western Slope Friday, the entire Buena Vista wrestling team headed south to Salida for the Rob Mickel tournament.
It proved to be a successful short trip when the varsity squad placed second in the team competition with 185 points. Gunnison won the top place with 201.5. Pueblo Central was third at 140.5.
Winning championships for Buena Vista were Jason Helmke 132, David Arellano 145 and Seth Moss 195.
Other placers were: JJ Medina-3rd-106, Caleb Camp-2nd-120, Nolan Verrier-4th-126, Chris Hutchiings-2nd-132, Chris Montoya-4th-145, Trevor Rodman-3rd-152, Chris DeLuca-3rd-182 and Abram Durbin-5th-285.
Bryson Flavin placed second at 138 in the JV division.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well for this time of year and the last minute changes we had to make with the weather,” said Demons coach Jared Todd. “We are getting everything settled with weight classes and health still.
“Our technique and conditioning are trending in the right way,” he said. “This is a fun team to coach and I only look forward to the upcoming meets with these young men.”
The team will travel to West Grand Saturday, Dec. 18.
