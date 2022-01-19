Buena Vista went to another highly competitive multi-classification tournament the past weekend and finished fifth behind Centauri, Alamosa, Eaton and Mullen.
The Demons scored 129 total points at the Mel Smith Huskie Invite in Florence Jan. 14-15.
The top placer for the team was Seth Moss with a second place finish in the 182-pound bracket.
Moss had a first round bye and then won in the next three rounds with pins over Xavier Martinez of Delta, Jon Reeves of Brush and Jackson Morales of Sterling. He met Zach Burr (25-3) of Centauri in the final and lost by fall at the 3:10 mark.
Two Buena Vista wrestlers lost very close decisions and ended up finishing third for the tournament.
Caleb Camp at 113 lost a 9-7 tie breaker to Nick Dardanes (20-4) from Brush in the quarterfinals and then came back to win four consecutive matches including a 4-3 decision over Gilbert Antillon (21-7) from Mullen in the third place match.
Jackson Helmke, 126, won his first round match and then his quarterfinal match by fall over Rhonnel Akele of Fort Morgan. He then lost to John Faczak (25-3) from Bennett in the semifinals in a 5-3 sudden victory decision, but came back to win two matches to go to the stand and receive third place.
David Arellano also placed third at 145. He won his first two matches by fall and then won a 6-2 decision over Miles Harris (19-3) of Gunnison. His only loss of the day was to Will Moneypenny (20-5) of Berthoud in the semifinals. He came back to win matches over an Eaton wrestler and Alamosa wrestler to secure third place.
Chris Hutchings placed fifth for the Demons in the 120-pound bracket, and Chris Deluca did the same at 160-pounds. Hutchings won four matches for the tournament and Deluca had five wins in his bracket.
On Jan. 12, the team was at Rocky Ford for a dual against the traditional powerhouse. The Demons were able to score the team dual win for the second year in a row over the Meloneers. It was a close battle but the final count was 34-30 Buena Vista.
“We won seven of the 10 bouts,” said coach Jared Todd. “I thought the boys wrestled well after a long bus ride. Nolan Verrier picked up a big win moving up from JV to fill the 126 pound weight for varsity. Colton Montoya also scored his best victory of the year as he beat a top four wrestler.”
“All in all it was a pretty good tournament in Florence, and I was happy to see how we competed and battled,” said Todd. “It was especially good how we battled when we got bumped to the backside. The work in that side of the bracket shows what kind of intestinal fortitude the athletes have.”
In weekend action at Custer County where the junior varsity wrestlers competed, both Carter Romack and Verrier were placers.
The competition level does not drop off at all this week. The team will wrestle in tournament action at Centauri.
Demons drop two
The week started with the postponement of the TPL game scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 13 at St. Mary’s.
Buena Vista was able to pick up a game with 2A Sanford for Friday, Jan. 14. The revised schedule had Buena Vista playing at home against Sanford on Friday night and then hosting Ellicott on Saturday afternoon.
It turned out to be a tough few hours for the Demons with a 55-33 loss to Sanford followed by a 54-52 overtime loss to Ellicott. Buena Vista is now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
It was a tough, aggressive, defensive battle with Sanford on Friday. The tough man-to-man defense played by Sanford took Buena Vista out of their normal offensive game and led to several turnovers.
“There tough defense and our early foul trouble made it difficult,” coach Scott Crites said.
Buena Vista was down seven at half and Sanford came out and extended the lead in the second half when they shot much better from the perimeter than the Demons.
Tucker Storms and Connor Scott each scored nine points in the game to lead the Demons.
It was a quick turnaround when the team was back on the court Saturday at 2:30 p.m. hosting Ellicott.
The game was a close battle throughout and went to overtime. The Demons was to build a 9-point lead with less than 2-minute left in the game and then let it slip away.
“We did not make good decision with the ball on offense and then they converted with made 3’s on the other end,” said Crites.
Buena Vista also turned the ball over on a throw-in during the stretch and Ellicott scored a trey off of that.
“After putting a game away last week at the free throw line down the stretch we missed on those opportunities in this game,” said Crites.
“We have to recover quick and be ready this week for a solid physical game against Alamosa and then the long road trip to La Junta,” said Crites.
Max Johnson was the leading scorer for the Demons with 14 and Storms added 12.
The team hosted Alamosa for a non-league game on Tuesday and is on the road for a league contest at La Junta on Friday. The C-team matchup starts at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity and varsity games will follow in order.
