The BVHS Demons golfers have fared well this far on Colorado’s Western Slope.
The team entered its fifth week of competition, as opposed to its opening week as reported last week.
Up until now, senior Chandler Smethers leads the Demons with an 85 average. Fellow seniors Cole Reavis is next at 91, Lucky Suarez 94, Brennan Pratt 97 and junior Addison Nichols 98.
