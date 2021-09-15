Buena Vista brought home the Butch Braswell Invitational at Salida Golf Club and beat the event hosts on their home course with a 2-stroke victory.
Demon senior Chandler Smethers carded a medalist 77, finishing one stroke ahead of Salida freshman Avery Duquette
“Not sure this was one of our goals for the season, but anytime you can win a tourney I think it’s a positive thing,” BVHS coach Scott Crites said. “The kids sure seemed excited.”
Buena Vista’s Lucky Suarez carded “a string of pars in the middle part of his back 9 to put a solid score on the board as well,” Crites said of his three-way third-place tie with 82 that included Salida’s Aiden Hadley.
“Cole Reavis had one big hole that led to a triple bogey, but also threw three birdies on the card as well,” to finish all alone in sixth with 84 and Brennon Pratt rounded out BV’s scorecard tied at 85 with Eric O’Connor of Salida. Otto Rizzi was 11th with 87 and Conner Scott 13th with 92. The tournament is named for Salida’s first golf coach, when competitive golf was brought to Salida High School in the 1980s. Braswell also taught auto and metal shop at the high school.
Last year’s tournament was canceled after a heavy snow hit the Salida area on Sept. 8. Attempts were made to reschedule the event, but the available dates conflicted with already-scheduled tournaments.
Buena Vista’s junior varsity team of Kaden Schell and Julian Lopez-Olsen won the JV scramble portion of the tourney as well, Crites noted.
“Hopefully this brings some confidence going into our last league tourney Friday at Hollydot Golf Course in Rye,” Crites said, “a course some of our kids are not familiar with, but we will see what happens.
“We continue to sit in 2nd position as a team and have some work to do to try and make up the ground on Salida,” Crites said.
Smethers has moved into the first place spot individually in Tri-Peaks League play, he reported.
The Mountain Mail’s Brian McCabe contributed to this report.
