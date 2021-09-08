The Demons golf team and Collegiate Peaks Golf Course hosted the second round of the Tri-Peaks League Tournament Tuesday.
Tournament medalist Chandler Smethers led the Demons to a third-place team finish. Smethers carded a 78 to finish 4 strokes ahead of a 2-way tied for second.
“Not a bad day. Weather was beautiful,” Demons golf coach Scott Crites said.
“Chandler played well … had low score of the day.” .
Brennan Pratt tied his low of the year and finished in a four-way tied for ninth place at 88. Lucky Suarez and Cole Reavis tied with 94s to round out BV’s team score. Addison Nichols shot 87, Otto Rizzi 92 and Connor Scott a 93 for the Demons as well.
The Demons took eighth at Gunnison High School Invitational Sept. 1, combining for a 263, 30 shots off Vail Mountain’s winning score.
Smethers posted a Top 10 finish at ninth, just four strokes behind the 3-way tie for first at 75.
Reavis shot 91, Suarez 91 and Pratt and Nichols both 98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.