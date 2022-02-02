The Demon round-ballers were 1-2 in the past week. They dropped a close one at home 42-40 to Florence, battled league leading St. Mary’s to a 76-47 loss and then won a home game against Lamar on Saturday, 54-37.
“There were a lot of adjustments during the week with players out sick, hurt and vaious things,” said coach Scott Crites.
“I thought the kids played extremely hard in each game even though we were short handed.”
On Tuesday, the Demons had a close battle with Florence and led throughout the majority of the second half only to have the game get away late.
“We had our opportunity to seal the win, but missed a couple of layups late,” Crites said.
Connor Scott had a big game with 15 points and Tam Flowers played one his best overall games and contributed 13.
On Wednesday, the team was on the road to highly touted St. Mary’s. The run-and-gun full-court pressure of the host Pirates lived up to the billing.
“St. Mary’s is just tough playing a crazy fast style with constant pressure,” said Crites.
Cole Reavis was the top scorer for the Demons with 17. Scott again contributed big with 10 and Tucker Storms added 8.
It was good for the team to be back home on Saturday to host Lamar. With the team leading by five at the half they came out of the locker room and outscored Lamar 23-9 in the third.
“I thought the third quarter was key to the game,” said Crites.
Chandler Smethers had his best scoring game with 14 and Cole Reavis was right behind with 13. Max Johnson returned to the court after being out and added 10.
“Credit goes to our players for filling in and for those that were out, some new positions were played, but they did what they needed to do to get us through the week,” said Crites.
It will be a boy’s and girl’s double header at Centauri on Saturday, February 5. On the boy’s side game times are junior varsity at 1 p.m., c-team at 2:30 p.m. and varsity at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the boy’s teams will host Manitou Springs. C-team 4 p.m., JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.
