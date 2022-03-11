Delphine Braden Dunasta was born at 1:31 p.m., Feb. 12, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20½ inches long.
Delphine’s parents are Zach and Ashley Dunasta of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are Nancy Braden and Joe Basta, both of Denver, and Tom and Linda Dunlop of Steamboat Springs.
Great-grandparents are Lois Basta of St. Louis, Mo., and Harriet Feld of Denver.
