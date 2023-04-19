Travelers may experience delays along County Road 371 outside of Buena Vista on Thursday, April 20, while a geotechnical/tunneling engineering team from Stantec Consulting Services performs testing of the Midland Tunnel structures. Annual testing is required to assess the structural integrity of the tunnel rock. Access through the tunnel portals will be limited while the tests are being conducted from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and travelers are strongly encouraged to use alternative routes during this time.
Delays of 30 minutes or more are possible due to the intermittent closures of the tunnels required for the testing. For everyone's safety, traffic stops will include all modes of travel, including vehicles, bikes and pedestrians. The engineering evaluation should be completed by the end of the day and traffic flow along CR371 should return to normal for Friday, April 21.
The County continues to work with the State of Colorado’s Historical Preservation Office, Bureau of Land Management and engineering consultants to finalize a long-term plan for structural stabilization and reinforcement of the Midland Tunnels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.