CDOT will perform winter maintenance operations on several mountain highways in south-central and southwest Colorado, beginning with U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass tonight.
High country passes have received significant amounts of snow and winter maintenance work is required.
⚠️ US 50 Monarch Pass - beginning at 3 a.m.
⚠️ US 160 Wolf Creek Pass - beginning at 6 a.m.
⚠️ US 550 Red Mountain Pass - beginning at 7 a.m.
TRAFFIC IMPACTS
Expect lengthy delays of two hours or more and allow for extra travel time. Visit www.COtrip.org for highway closure information.
AVALANCHE FORECAST INFO
Backcountry users are urged to check avalanche conditions at CAIC website: www.avalanche.state.co.us.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org
Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us
Connect on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot
