August is typically the hottest month of the year and statistically the deadliest on our highways.
Remember to cool down if ever confronted by an aggressive driver. This article is written in order to remind you to keep your cool if you find yourself in a heated situation.
Road rage is defined as “an assault with a motor vehicle or other dangerous weapon by the operator or passenger(s) of another motor vehicle or an assault precipitated by an incident that occurred on a roadway.”
In the year 2017, 87,268 road rage calls were reported to the Colorado State Patrol.
Aggressive driving is defined as a progression of unlawful driving actions such as speeding, improper and excessive lane changes as well as improper passing.
Examples of these unlawful road rage actions can be:
Speeding: Exceeding the posted limit or driving too fast for conditions.
Improper or excessive lane changing: Failing to signal intent, failing to see if movement can be made safely.
Improper passing: Failing to signal intent, using an emergency lane to pass or passing on the shoulder.
Tailgating: Following another vehicle too closely.
Failure to yield: Running red lights or stop signs.
Cutting others off in a lane, or deliberately preventing someone from merging.
Sounding the vehicle’s horn or flashing lights excessively.
Rude gestures (such as the finger), shouting verbal abuse, obscenities or threats.
Intentionally causing a collision between vehicles.
Exiting the car to attempt to start a confrontation, including striking someone else’s vehicle with an object.
Threatening to use or using a firearm or other deadly weapon.
Throwing projectiles from a moving vehicle with the intent of damaging other vehicles.
Aggressive drivers are out there. Driving defensively is the best tactic when confronted with a dangerous driver. Take action immediately, such as:
Be a cautious and courteous driver. Avoid creating a situation that may provoke another motorist.
If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let the driver by.
Don’t make inappropriate hand or facial gestures.
Use your horn sparingly. The horn is a communication device. Do not use it to “punish” an aggressive driver because you only draw their attention to you.
If you do encounter an angry aggressive driver, don’t make matters worse by triggering a confrontation. Avoid eye contact and give angry drivers plenty of room.
Breathe. Allow oxygen to restore the blood flow into brain. Relax.
Put your pride aside. Do not return gestures.
Report serious aggressive driving to *CSP (*277). Consider signing a complaint and be willing to testify in court.
We all know the pressure of driving when you are late or under stress. Don’t let your emotions effect the way you manage your vehicle. Avoid being an aggressive driver by:
Concentrate on driving. Do not get distracted by talking on a cell phone.
Relax. Put on your favorite music.
Drive the posted speed limit – fewer crashes happen when everyone is going the same speed.
Don’t allow 30 minutes for a 40-minute drive. Give yourself plenty of time.
Aggressive driving is deadly. Put as much distance as you can between yourself and an aggressive driver.
Avoid getting yourself in a heated situation on the highway with defensive driving tactics.
I think we can all agree that this summer was hot enough.
Resources: www.nhtsa.gov www.roadragers.com
