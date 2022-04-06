Trail runners will be ready to hit the ground running on Saturday, May 7, with the 30th annual Collegiate Peaks Trail Run held by the Buena Vista Optimist Club.
Starting at 6:30 a.m., the trail run begins and ends outside the Buena Vista Community Center, running a clockwise, 25-mile loop north out of town, east into the Fourmile Travel Management Area and then heading back toward town via the Lenhardy Cutoff and Midland Trail. Those interested in the 50-mile option turn around at the community center to run back through the course counterclockwise.
“With approximately 3,500 feet of ascent and descent respectively in each loop, it is both fun and deceptively challenging, with lots of steep ‘dipsy dos’ and spectacular views of both the areas surrounding the course as well as of the snowcapped mountains lining the western side of our valley – with Mt. Princeton ‘front and center’,” says Burke Kaiser, race director and Optimist board member.
This race began in 1991 by a group of local ultrarunners using roads and trails on the east side of the Arkansas River Valley.
The Optimist Club has always been closely allied with this event with aid station volunteers, Kaiser explains. In 2003, the race organizers offered the event fully to the Optimists, and it has become the club’s largest annual fundraiser.
Since joining the Buena Vista Optimist Club in 1998, Kaiser has been involved with the event ever since. After the Optimists took the reins in 2003, he became the race director.
Kaiser himself has run the race five or six times. He has also run the course many times for training and to report course conditions to any interested runners.
“I believe that it is an incredibly scenic course and great fun for our runners, their friends and families, our volunteers and for the community as a whole,” he says.
In 1999 and 2001, the race faced snowfall of 3-and-a-half feet and 4 feet respectively immediately before the day of the event, he says. The race was still held both years, but maintaining the course for runners required some creativity. Fortunately, Kaiser adds, most years have seen clear, sunny days and ideal trail conditions.
There have been a couple of hiatuses in 2003, due to transitioning to the Optimist Club, and 2020, due to COVID-19. Kaiser believes that in 2021, this was the first event in the county to be approved for the public amidst the pandemic.
According to Kaiser, the event has held great popularity over the years, seeing runners from not just the valley but also around the state, across the country and even from overseas, including some runners of national repute. Entrants so far for this year’s race hail from around 17 states, with an increased number from the Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida areas.
“It’s nice to see a new wave of runners here in the valley,” Kaiser says.
The race used to receive up to 400 entrants. In more recent years, the event has faced some competition from other events outside the valley. COVID also forced a limit on the number of participants to 175 in 2021. This year, that cap has risen to 300.
Although the focus of the event is on running, the Optimists do recognize and award the top three finishers for men and women as well as different age groups.
This race is intended for runners of all levels and interests, Kaiser adds. “We’ve purposely worked to maintain the philosophy, policies and physical course as it was first envisioned, founded and held originally – and, I think, we’ve been very successful in that effort.”
Any changes that have occurred to the course are usually necessary minor changes made by the U.S. Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management.
Race registration will close by April 24, or upon reaching a total of 300 entrants. Registration is available at www.collegiatepeakstrailrun.org or directly through UltraSignup at www.ultrasignup.com
