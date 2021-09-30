NATHROP – Courtney Dauwalter used similar tactics on Sunday, pulling away from Benjamin Hearon of Litchfield, Conn., in the final 7.3 mile segment to win the Sawatch Ascent 50k in 5:29:46.
Hearon finished in 5:37:36 to win the male division. Allison Baca, 31, of Golden, (5:53:02) held off a charging Sara Kadlec, 37, of Boulder (5:53:02), who left the final aid station 5 minutes behind Baca before closing the gap to just 30 seconds.
Filling out the male podium were Ted Schultz, 31, of Colorado Springs (6:04:52), Patrick McGlade, 33, of Lakewood (6:13:17).
“It was an incredible day to say the least. Fall was in full glow and the runners came ready to throw down,” Banasynski said. “95% of the 103 starters finished the race, with 40% of those being first time ultra runners.
“It turned out to be not only a competitive race, but also a soul finding adventure for many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.