Since Feb. 4, the Congregational United Church of Christ has been offering a free Shower Ministry to anyone on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.
This shower program was started by Betsy Neas, Helen Duncan and Donna Maloney, who knew that the Presbyterian and Methodist churches had been doing this in Salida for those without homes.
“I work at the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission and many of those clients are folks living without showers,” Neas says. “One gentleman came in one day and said he needed a shower but he didn’t have the money to get one. I asked him how much showers cost and basically he said for him to get clean it would cost him $7.”
As CUCC already has two unisex showers installed, the program was established to help with this sort of issue, and will continue as long as there are people who need it.
“We hope the word gets around soon. We want to help people like this,” Neas says. “We can’t solve their homelessness issues but we can help them feel human again by taking showers free.”
About 12 people can be accommodated each Friday, and so far, a few have turned out for the free service.
The church provides soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels, washcloths and hairdryers, and some of these materials, as well as books, are given away. A hospitality room is available for those who must wait, where they may warm up and enjoy a cup of coffee.
CUCC pastor Rebecca Poos says she has been delighted to watch this vision of the Shower Ministry come to fruition, with the congregation embracing the idea of reaching out to the community in a tangible and heartwarming way.
“One of our core values is extravagant welcome, the belief that every person on earth is created in the image of God and beloved—just as they are,” Poos says.
“When we heard that simply having a shower can make a person experiencing difficult times ‘feel human again’, we knew we wanted to extend that opportunity to everyone we could welcome in. In the United Church of Christ, we believe that ‘No matter who you are or where you are on Life’s Journey, you are welcome here!’ Now, we’re getting to live out that belief and extend extravagant welcome every week through the Shower Ministry. And that’s just the start.”
