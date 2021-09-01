Buena Vista cross country teams both finished eighth in the season-opening Battle Mountain Husky Invitational Saturday at the Minturn Nordic Center.
“It was a great start to the season,” Buena Vista head coach Julia Fuller said. “We have a lot of new runners (11)this year, so with some hot weather, a tough course, and some awesome competition everyone got to see where they’re starting at this season.”
Zalia Smith’s fifth-place time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds paced the Lady Demons to an eighth-place finish in the 11-team meet.
Durango won the varsity girls event and Summit High School freshman Ella Hagen won with 19:55.
Molly McMurry placed was 31st with 23:56, Audrey Johnson was 52nd at 25:40, Ella Coates 57th with 26:26 and Kadance Kelso 64th at 27:41.
Battle Mountain won the 10-team boys event and Land Lambert won the 77-competitor race in 16:47.
Nate Plottner led the Demons with a 25th-place finish in 18:58, Ben Lague was 46th with 21:08, Oskar Knowlton 51 in 21:28, Chris Hutchings 52 in 21:32 and Sammy Starr 56 in 21:58.
“Zach Dylan had a standout race coming in third for the team (19th in the JV race). After taking a year off last year, Zach has decided to come back to the XC team and this was an encouraging first race back for him,” Fuller said. “This year we have 11 new runners so we will continue to see what the season has in store.”
