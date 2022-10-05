The Buena Vista cross country teams competed at the Vandaveer Ranch Saturday in the Salida Cross County Classic.
“They had a fantastic time down there. Everyone enjoys the later/shorter bus ride, for certain,” coach Mallory Brooks said of the trip to Salida.
Ella Coates again led the BVHS harriers with a 28th place finish in 23 minutes, 11.0 seconds. Sarah De la Cerdaof Alamosa won in 19.44.0.
Audrey Johnson, 54th, 25:17.10; Katie Estes, 60th, 25:31.90; Justus Adams, 79th, 26:46.0; and Erin Bigley, 95th,28:18.90 also contributed points to BV’s team effort.
Mason Barnaby led the boys effots with a 66th-place finish in 20:36.60. Regis Jesuit’s David Flaig won in 17.1210.
Jett Adams, 117th, 22:17.60; and Sam Dylan, 118th, 22:17.80 also competed for Buena Vista.
“We are taking this season very methodically, with our end goal being to have a healthy, strong season that ends with some personal records,” Brooks said.
“We didn’t have as much support (at the Salida race) as I heard they had last year,” she said. “Trying to figure out how to get the crowd and community enthusiasm that these kids deserve.”
Cross country will compete at Monument Valley Park as Vanguard hosts the league
