I am writing to express my concern about websites created by Carle Linke and Jerry Raski, which post police body cam footage of local citizens. Raski has posted the website in the Mountain Mail, when I looked at it I was disturbed by the content.
While transparency and accountability are important, I worry that Linke and Raski’s motives behind the website are questionable, and do more harm than good.
What is particularly alarming is that the websites seem to be used to propagate discriminatory and hateful comments towards LGBTQ folks, community leaders, equal rights groups and women.
Such comments from other “anonymous” folks included the bashing of several locals, and the dissemination of false information. It seems Linke and Raski seek only to humiliate citizens and create division within the community.
Such behavior only creates a toxic environment that undermines the trust and respect needed for a healthy and thriving community.
Furthermore, Linke and Raski’s use of multiple aliases online, some pretending to be of the opposite sex, raises doubts about their credibility. It is crucial to have trustworthy sources when it comes to sensitive issues like police footage, and people who hide behind multiple identities only create doubt about their motives.
The names Jerry Raski uses as his aliases, such as Sophie Hiker, Salida HotDog, and Keep Salida Ghetto, suggest a desire to create controversy and confusion.
Similarly, Carle Linke’s online persona, GetReadyMan, seems to aim to create fear and panic among the locals.
This leads to a sense of unease and insecurity, which is detrimental to the well-being of this community.
It’s slimy to use a website to propagate hate and division within this community, and I don’t understand what their goals could be, besides this.
I felt very disheartened and sad after what I saw. Needless to say, it did not sway me to their side of the road, instead it disgusted me enough to warn the community of their actions.
Transparency and accountability are essential, but they must be balanced with respect, empathy, and understanding.
We must work towards building a community that values respectful communication and seeks to understand and support each other.
Chaffee Speaks Website: https://discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/
Chaffee Speaks YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCshG6dweq2IhSWlK7eZRdwg
Ed Garrett
Salida
