Just because it’s cold and ice is covering area lakes and streams doesn’t mean the fish aren’t biting. To help ice fishers learn the craft, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a free Ice Fishing 101 – Leadville clinic. Maybe you are interested in ice fishing but don’t know where to start. Maybe you are still a novice and want tips to catch more fish.
All are invited, young and old alike, to join CPW District Wildlife Managers Kevin Madler and Zach Baker for a day of ice fishing. CPW will provide all the necessary gear, but attendees are welcome to bring their own if they prefer.
All ages are welcome. Participants who are 16 and older must own a valid Colorado fishing license. All participants must register in advance to reserve a spot so the officers know how much equipment to bring.
The clinic is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Hayden Meadows Reservoir south of Leadville. Take U.S. Highway 24 to Lake County Road 10, turn east and park in the lot. Look for the CPW truck, tent and officers and catch some keepers.
