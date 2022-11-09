This dispersal effort will continue through February 2023. Though dispersal actions include culling, this will not be a hunting or recreation opportunity. It is focused on management, with volunteer commitments as long as two days.
Volunteers must be 18 or older and must complete an application outlining the strict requirements. Those who advance through the application phase must also complete a shooting qualification, hitting small targets the size of an elk’s vitals from 200 and 300 yards. Qualifying shooters must hit each target three times in a row without missing within a 3-minute time frame.
Applicants must also pass a background check and sign volunteer agreements. For more information, contact CPW’s Monte Vista office at 719-587-6900. Applications and information about the shooting qualification can be found at cpw.state.co.us
