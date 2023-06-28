Hunters have another opportunity to apply for limited big game hunting licenses with the secondary draw. Hunters can check online for a list of available hunt codes and must submit an application by 8 p.m., June 30.
The secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not.
Available licenses will include deer, elk, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued, or not paid for during the primary draw.
Important Secondary Draw Details
Hunters can apply whether they missed the primary draw or not.
Youth applications are processed first with a 100% draw preference.
The $8 resident and $10 nonresident application fees apply per species.
A qualifying license is required to apply.
No preference points. You cannot use or apply for a preference points in the secondary draw
No group hunts. You cannot apply as a group in the secondary draw.
List A and list B limitations still apply. Details can be found in the 2023 big game brochure on pages 20, 35, 53, 58, 62.
Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw (except for Ranching for Wildlife licenses) will be placed on the leftover list and be available for purchase starting Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. MT.
Applications for both the primary and secondary draws can only be submitted online or by phone at 1-800-244-5613.
Plan your hunt
If you have questions about setting up your accounts, planning your hunts or applying for licenses, Colorado Parks and Wildlife call center agents and hunt planners are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. MT at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at: cpw.state.co.us/bg/hunting
Be sure to read the “What’s New” pages in the big game brochure to get a full list of specific changes for game management for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.