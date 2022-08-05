DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging hunters to take a friend hunting for the fourth consecutive year.
As a reward for hunters sharing their expertise and love of hunting, CPW created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge, with prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee.
“I often run into people wanting to hunt but they just don’t know how to start. Most of them just need a mentor to help out,” said CPW Hunter Outreach coordinator Bryan Posthumus. “It is so easy to ask your friends, co-workers or family if they want to hunt and help them get started. ”
Hunting has several barriers that can make getting started difficult. Equipment can be expensive and knowledge is hard to obtain.
Taking your friends hunting can reduce those barriers by allowing you to share equipment and pass on the knowledge that only experience can teach.
With CPWs Take a Friend Hunting Contest, you can win a variety of prizes that will help you in future hunts.
If you are a hunter, take a friend hunting. If you want to learn to hunt, encourage a hunter to take you with them.
Then submit a photograph and brief story of your time in the field for a chance to win a variety of hunting-related prizes. Submissions will be judged by their ability to inspire and are due Feb. 28, 2023.
Hunters must commit to mentoring an eligible new or former hunter in Colorado on at least three separate occasions.
The occasions may involve any part of the mentoring process including scouting, testing/purchasing hunting gear, sighting in/practicing with hunting firearms/archery equipment or game processing and game cooking.
At least one occasion must be taking the mentee hunting. Mentor and mentee must be at least 18 yrs of age.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of March to winners of the photo/narrative competition.
There will be multiple winners selected for a variety of prizes.
Check the CPW website for more details and an updated list of prizes
