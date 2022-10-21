DENVER - Colorado Parks and Wildlife received 3,614 bear reports from April 1 through Oct. 1, 2022, an increase from the 3,155 reports over the same timeframe the previous year. That number is growing as bears are now in hyperphagia, the period when they are preparing to den for winter and spend up to 20 hours a day on the hunt for 20,000 or more daily calories.
Most of the reports involve bears trying to access human food sources and CPW is calling on residents to remove attractants to reduce conflicts and keep you and the bears safe.
“Bears are biologically driven to pack on calories in preparation for winter and they spend increasing amounts of time looking for the most efficient way to get food,” said Area 8 Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita, whose region includes Eagle and Pitkin counties. “Residents must realize it is their responsibility to secure their trash, remove other food attractants such as bird feeders, and protect backyard livestock with appropriate electric fencing to avoid conflicts that arise from attracting bears to homes.”
Bear reports are up statewide in 2022, and there are some areas of concern. CPW’s bear report numbers since the start of hyperphagia indicate the Aspen area is seeing more bear calls this year compared to the last two.
Bear reports received, Aug. 1 - Sept. 30:
2020: 1,698 statewide | 242 for Area 8 (Includes Aspen)
2021: 887 statewide | 224 for Area 8
2022: 1,571 statewide | 403 for Area 8
